Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu headline India's medal hunt; men's shuttlers eye final

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Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE: Follow Latest Updates.

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE updates: India’s campaign at the Asian Games moves into another busy day with several big medal opportunities on the cards. After adding to their medal tally on Day 4, the Indian contingent will be looking to keep the momentum going on Day 5. Manu Bhaker will be one of the biggest names in action as she takes aim in the women’s 10m air pistol, while Mirabai Chanu is set to compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final. The Indian men’s badminton team will also take centre stage, facing China in the semifinal as they eye a place in the gold medal match. There is plenty more action lined up across shooting, kabaddi, hockey, fencing, rowing, squash and wushu.

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