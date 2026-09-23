Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu headline India's medal hunt; men's shuttlers eye final
Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE updates: Follow all the latest updates from the Indian contingent as India look to add more medals to their tally, with shooting, weightlifting and badminton among the key events in focus.
Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE updates: India’s campaign at the Asian Games moves into another busy day with several big medal opportunities on the cards. After adding to their medal tally on Day 4, the Indian contingent will be looking to keep the momentum going on Day 5. Manu Bhaker will be one of the biggest names in action as she takes aim in the women’s 10m air pistol, while Mirabai Chanu is set to compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final. The Indian men’s badminton team will also take centre stage, facing China in the semifinal as they eye a place in the gold medal match. There is plenty more action lined up across shooting, kabaddi, hockey, fencing, rowing, squash and wushu....Read More
Rowing - Balraj finishes third in heat!
Balraj Panwar has booked his place in the men's singles sculls final after finishing third in his heat with a timing of 6:52.84. He was only 0.31 seconds adrift of Hong Kong's Chi Fung Chan, who finished second in the same heat. Balraj's time puts him fourth overall across the two heats, leaving him just three-tenths of a second outside the medal positions. He will now return for tomorrow's final with a medal within touching distance, but will need to find a little more pace to move into the podium spots.
India's Day 5 gets underway
India's Day 5 at the Asian Games gets off to an early start, with action across three events. The men's team regu in sepak takraw begins against the Philippines at 5:30 AM, while soft tennis player Jay Meena takes on Sherwin Nuguit in the men's singles quarterfinal at the same time. At 5:40 AM, all eyes will be on rower Balraj Panwar as he begins his men's single sculls heats.
September 23 India complete schedule!
Here is India’s complete schedule for September 23!
Soft Tennis
Men’s Singles – Quarterfinal: Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit (Philippines) | 5:30am
Men’s Singles – Semifinal: Jay Meena, subject to qualification | 8:30am
Men’s Singles – Gold Medal Match: Jay Meena, subject to qualification | 12:15pm
Sepaktakraw
Men’s Team Regu – Preliminary Round, Group B: India vs Philippines | 5:30am
Rowing
Men’s Single Sculls – Heat 2: Balraj Panwar | 5:40am
Men’s Double Sculls – Heat 3: Satnam Singh, Salman Khan | 6:00am
Men’s Pair – Heat 2: Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar | 6:50am
Women’s Four – Heat 1: Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi Devi, Haobijam | 7:10am
Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls – Heat 1: Rohit, Ujjwal Kumar Singh | 11:20am
Men’s Quadruple Sculls – Heat 2: Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan | 12:10pm
Men’s Four – Heat 1: Ghurde Vipul Satish, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar | 12:20pm
Shooting
Air Pistol Women – Individual Qualification: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 6:15am
Air Pistol Women – Team Qualification: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 6:15am
Skeet Men – Individual Qualification Day 3: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 6:30am
Skeet Men – Team Qualification Day 3: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 6:30am
Skeet Women – Individual Qualification Day 3: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 6:30am
Skeet Women – Team Qualification Day 3: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 6:30am
Air Pistol Women – Individual Final: Suruchi, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker | 9:00am
Skeet Women – Individual Final: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 11:00am
Skeet Men – Individual Final: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 12:30pm
Canoe Sprint
Men’s Kayak Four 500m – Heat 1: Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh | 6:30am
Women’s Canoe Single 200m – Heat 1: Megha Pradeep | 6:50am
Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 1: Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi | 7:10am
Men’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2: Prsanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi | 10:40am
Women’s Canoe Double 500m – Heat 2: Megha Pradeep, L Neha Devi | 11:00am
Equestrian
Eventing Individual, Cross Country – Final Day 2: Ashish Limaye | 6:30am
Eventing Individual, Cross Country – Final Day 2: Fouaad Mirza | 6:30am
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles – Round of 32: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Ismael Mohamed/Ali Fathimath (Maldives) | 6:30am
Mixed Doubles – Round of 32: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarn (Sri Lanka) | 7:10am
Mixed Doubles – Round of 16: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale, subject to qualification | 10:15am
Mixed Doubles – Round of 16: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade, subject to qualification | 10:15am
Swimming
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heat 2: Rohit Benedicton, Sajan Prakash | 6:42am
Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heat 2: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan | 7:03am
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final: Rohit Benedicton, Sajan Prakash, subject to qualification | 1:38pm
Men’s 200m Freestyle – Final: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan, subject to qualification | 1:54pm
Fencing
Women’s Foil Individual – Pool Stage: Naorem Mina Devi and Joys Ashitha Stalinraj | 6:30am onwards
Men’s Sabre Individual – Pool Stage: Gisho Nidhi K.P. and Karan Singh | 8:15am onwards
Women’s Foil Individual – Round of 32, subject to qualification | 9:30am
Men’s Sabre Individual – Round of 32, subject to qualification | 9:50am
Boxing
Men’s 80kg – Round of 16: Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain) | 8:30am onwards
Weightlifting
Women’s 49kg – Final, Group A: Mirabai Chanu | 10:00am
Women’s 53kg – Final, Group A: Gyaneshwari Yadav | 1:30pm
Squash
Men’s Singles – Round of 32: Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand) | 10:30am
Women’s Singles – Round of 32: Tanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami (Republic of Korea) | 11:15am
Men’s Singles – Round of 32: Veer Chotrani vs Mohamed Shamil Mukthar Wakeel (Sri Lanka) | 12:00pm
Badminton
Men’s Team – Semifinal: India vs China | 11:30am
Hockey
Women’s Team – Pool B: India vs Thailand | 11:30am
Wushu
Women’s Sanda 60kg – Semifinal: Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas (Indonesia) | 2:30pm onwards
Women’s Foil Individual – Round of 16, subject to qualification | 10:05am
Men’s Sabre Individual – Round of 16, subject to qualification | 10:25am
Women’s Foil Individual – Quarterfinals, subject to qualification | 11:00am
Men’s Sabre Individual – Quarterfinals, subject to qualification | 11:00am
Women’s Foil Individual – Semifinals, subject to qualification | 12:50pm onwards
Men’s Sabre Individual – Semifinals, subject to qualification | 1:30pm onwards
Women’s Foil Individual – Medal Bout, subject to qualification | 2:10pm
Men’s Sabre Individual – Medal Bout, subject to qualification | 2:30pm
Kabaddi
Women’s Team – Preliminary Round, Group A: India vs Iran | 8:30am
Men’s Team – Preliminary Round, Group A: India vs Bangladesh | 9:45am
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Asian Games Day 5 as India look to add more medals to their tally today.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Asian Games Day 5 as India look to add more medals to their tally today.