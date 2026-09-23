Why is Olivia Miles not playing tonight vs Fever? Is Lynx rookie injured? Reason behind her absence explained
Olivia Miles has emerged as Minnesota’s leading scorer and recently surpassed Caitlin Clark’s WNBA single-season rookie scoring record.
The Minnesota Lynx are heading into their road matchup with the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 seed within reach, but they are without one of their most important players.
Minnesota has dropped three of its last four games, making Tuesday’s contest significant as the team looks to regain momentum before the postseason.
However, the Lynx have also been dealing with an injury concern surrounding rookie guard Olivia Miles.
Why is Olivia Miles not playing tonight?
Olivia Miles has been ruled out of the Lynx’s matchup against the Fever, meaning she will miss the team’s penultimate regular-season game.
The 23-year-old was listed with a left calf issue ahead of the Tuesday fixture. The Lynx enters the contest at 32-10 and in control of the top spot in the WNBA standings.
Miles’ latest injury emerged shortly after Minnesota’s 101-89 victory over the Connecticut Sun. She delivered an impressive performance in that game, finishing with 21 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals without showing an obvious sign of an injury during the contest.
The concern involves Miles’ left calf, making it different from the right calf problem that forced her to miss two games earlier in the season.
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Minnesota’s decision to monitor the issue comes with the playoffs approaching, giving the team added reason to avoid unnecessarily pushing its rookie star.
Miles took part in shootaround
Despite the calf concern, Miles did take part in Tuesday’s morning shootaround, according to reports.
The situation also comes at an important point in the Lynx’s season. Minnesota had already secured a playoff spot and entered the final stretch with control of the No. 1 seed, meaning the organization could prioritize Miles’ health with the postseason approaching.
A record breaking rookie year
The rookie has been a major part of Minnesota’s success throughout her first WNBA season. She had appeared in 40 of the Lynx’s first 42 games while averaging 19.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game, according to recent reports.
Miles has also emerged as Minnesota’s leading scorer and recently surpassed Caitlin Clark’s WNBA single-season rookie scoring record. Her latest 21-point performance against Connecticut pushed her further into the record books.
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With the playoffs just around the corner, Minnesota has little incentive to take an unnecessary risk with a player who has carried such a significant workload throughout her rookie campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More