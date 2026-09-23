Why is Olivia Miles not playing tonight vs Fever? Is Lynx rookie injured? Reason behind her absence explained

The Minnesota Lynx are heading into their road matchup with the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 seed within reach, but they are without one of their most important players. Olivia Miles was listed with a left calf issue ahead of the Fever matchup. (AP Photo)

Minnesota has dropped three of its last four games, making Tuesday’s contest significant as the team looks to regain momentum before the postseason.

However, the Lynx have also been dealing with an injury concern surrounding rookie guard Olivia Miles.

Why is Olivia Miles not playing tonight? Olivia Miles has been ruled out of the Lynx’s matchup against the Fever, meaning she will miss the team’s penultimate regular-season game.

The 23-year-old was listed with a left calf issue ahead of the Tuesday fixture. The Lynx enters the contest at 32-10 and in control of the top spot in the WNBA standings.

Miles’ latest injury emerged shortly after Minnesota’s 101-89 victory over the Connecticut Sun. She delivered an impressive performance in that game, finishing with 21 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals without showing an obvious sign of an injury during the contest.