Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 23, 2026: Practical support from partner may feel especially meaningful today
Capricorn Horoscope Today: A celebration, social visit, or family get-together may place you in a central role, though you may still prefer a quieter schedule and time at home over unnecessary shopping.
You are likely to feel noticed today, and the way you carry yourself will shape the mood around you. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your first house. At night, the Moon moves into Aquarius in your second house. In the first part of the day, your energy, expression, and personal choices set the tone, so even simple actions can have a strong effect on family and colleagues. A celebration, social visit, or family get-together may place you in a central role, though you may still prefer a quieter schedule and time at home over unnecessary shopping.
By night, attention turns to money, meals, and family comfort, making it easier to sit together, talk through plans, or enjoy a calmer atmosphere. Saturn is in Pisces, your third house, an ongoing slow transit that rewards steady communication, patient effort, and careful handling of paperwork, short travel, and sibling matters. Rahu is in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu is in Leo, your eighth house, an ongoing axis that can make spending and family money conversations unpredictable, so keep words clear and shared matters well documented.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Relationships look supportive when you allow cooperation instead of trying to manage everything alone. If you are married or committed, your spouse or partner may help with family planning, guest arrangements, or the ordinary household tasks that keep things running smoothly. That practical support may feel especially meaningful today.
If single, your confidence and composed speech can attract attention in a family or social setting, but natural warmth will work better than a guarded performance. Evening is more suitable for shared meals, quieter talk, and discussing future plans in a relaxed way. If praise comes from others, enjoy it, but do not let outside attention distract you from listening carefully to your partner’s smaller concerns.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
This can be a productive day for both students and professionals if you pace yourself sensibly. The first half supports interviews, class participation, presentations, and tasks where your voice, judgment, or presence matters. People may respond well to the way you explain things, so use that strength.
Students may do well with written revision, problem-solving practice, or speaking answers aloud. At work, administration, client handling, reporting, teaching, and public-facing duties can move steadily if you stay patient with follow-up. If too many requests arrive together, finish the most visible and necessary work first. You do not have to accept every extra responsibility today. Solid work done calmly will serve you better than chasing approval from every direction.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Financially, the day can feel reasonably comfortable. Small gains or support from different directions are possible, such as a payment arriving, a reimbursement being processed, or a useful saving on an expected expense. Evening is good for reviewing family needs and deciding what truly deserves immediate spending.
If you had casual shopping in mind, you may actually prefer to relax at home and preserve cash for something more useful later. Be careful with rushed transfers, informal borrowing arrangements, or emotionally loaded family requests. Clarity in speech is one of your strongest financial protections today, so say yes only to what you clearly understand.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may be decent, but strain can still build through overexposure, long conversations, and too much screen use. Eye fatigue or general tiredness may show up if you move between phones, laptops, and social activity without breaks. Eat proper meals instead of relying on snacks while busy.
A little extra rest at home may help more than another outing or one more errand. Reduce screen brightness, stretch your neck and shoulders, and give yourself a gentler night routine. Calm pacing will keep your body feeling steadier from afternoon onward.
Tip for the Day:
Let calm speech lead, and both family and work will respond well.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More