Virgo Horoscope Today, September 23, 2026: You may feel confident enough to consider an investment or new business move

You begin the day with creative focus and end it with duty. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your fifth house, so the first part of the day can feel mentally engaged, expressive and more interested in study, children, ideas, planning and heartfelt conversations. You may enjoy solving a problem, teaching someone patiently or returning to a personal interest that had been pushed aside.
At night, the Moon moves into Aquarius in your sixth house, and the mood becomes more task oriented. Worklists, pending chores, office follow ups, meal timing and health habits ask for attention. Saturn is in Pisces, your seventh house, as an ongoing slow transit, so close relationships and agreements continue to carry seriousness, responsibility and occasional delay, asking you to stay mature and clear. Rahu is in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your twelfth house, as ongoing slow transits, so work routines and problem solving may become unpredictable while sleep, withdrawal or overthinking can quietly drain energy if not managed well.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
There is sweetness available today, especially in the first half. If you are in love, affection may come naturally through thoughtful messages, shared humor or making time for each other despite a full schedule. Couples may enjoy a lighter tone when they avoid turning every discussion into a practical review. If you are married, evening duty can reduce romance, but not closeness, provided you communicate kindly.
Singles may find someone interesting through study, a hobby, children related spaces or mutual friends, though the pace may remain modest. A gentle approach works best. Even a small appreciation, offered sincerely and on time, can strengthen a bond more than a dramatic declaration that says little about real effort.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Students are well placed for concentration today. The first half especially supports reading, analysis, writing and preparing for tests or presentations with genuine interest rather than forced discipline. Mercury in Virgo in your first house sharpens expression and attention to detail, which can help in interviews, assignments, teaching, drafting and any task that depends on clear language. Jobholders may experience a mixed but manageable day, with routine obligations becoming stronger by night.
Businesspeople can move ahead with an important plan, but the best progress comes from a practical framework, proper sequencing and dependable execution. If colleagues seem inconsistent, stay focused on your own standards. Evening is good for clearing backlogs, replying to messages and setting tomorrow’s work in order.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Financially, the day supports sensible judgment more than bold risk. You may feel confident enough to consider an investment or new business move, but this is best handled through research, paperwork and controlled exposure rather than impulsive speculation.
Income linked planning can be productive, especially if tied to skills, service or an organized side project. Some spending may go toward children, learning tools, daily essentials or improving work efficiency. Avoid letting stress trigger unnecessary ordering or late night online browsing. A simple written budget will help you separate useful expense from emotional spending and keep the week stable.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Health is generally supportive, and your activity level can be good, but evening may bring signs of strain if you take on too much. Eat regularly and do not replace meals with tea or coffee. Mental restlessness can rise once routine tasks pile up, so divide work into smaller pieces and take movement breaks. If sleep has been irregular, wind down earlier than usual and keep screens away from bed. The body responds well today to discipline without harshness. Light exercise, a clean meal and a tidy space can improve both mood and productivity.
Tip for the Day:
Use your morning clarity well, then manage evening duties calmly.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More