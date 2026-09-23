Netflix down: Users report 'having trouble accessing titles' error amid outage

Netflix appears to be experiencing an outage in the United States, with users reporting a “having trouble accessing titles” error when trying to use the streaming service. Netflix down for thousands in US. (AFP)

According to Downdetector, reports began coming in around 5:50 p.m. EDT Tuesday. By 6:15 p.m., the outage-tracking website had received more than 3,000 reports.

Netflix has not yet commented on the reported outage, and it is unclear when the issue will be resolved.