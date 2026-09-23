Westfield High School shooting update: Manhunt for suspect as student shot on Ella Blvd; details

The victim has been described as a black teen who has been transported to a hospital. Their condition is unclear at the moment. “No active attack is occurring" and a perimeter has been set, the Harris County Sheriff confirmed in an update.

A student was reportedly shot near Westfield High School in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. A manhunt is on for the suspect who fled the location on 16713 Ella Boulevard after the shooting .

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed on X that the department, along with the Spring ISD Police, has responded to the incident. Houston NBC affiliate Click2Houston reported that the individual shot is a student at the school and their condition is currently unknown. But Gonzalez did not confirm in the post if the individual shot was student.

"I’m receiving preliminary reports of a shooting that occurred at or near Westfield High School (Spring ISD) located at 16713 Ella Boulevard," Gonzalex wrote on X. “One person has reportedly been shot and transported to a hospital.”

“Harris County Sheriff's Office and Spring ISD Police are responding. A suspect reportedly fled the location on foot, and an active search is underway,” he added.