La Verne fire: Map, evacuation updates as lithium-ion battery blaze sparks Hazmat response near Wheeler Avenue
A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for areas near Wheeler Avenue and Bonita Avenue in La Verne, California.
A lithium-ion battery fire at an energy storage facility in La Verne, California, has prompted a Hazmat response and a mandatory evacuation order.
The fire involves battery storage at a commercial facility in the area of Wheeler Avenue. It was first reported around 11:43 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) and local emergency crews are at the scene responding to the incident.
Mandatory evacuation order
A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for areas near Wheeler Avenue and Bonita Avenue.
An alert from the La Verne Police Department stated, "Hazmat Incident. An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for every one near Wheeler and Bonita Avenue. Gather family and LEAVE NOW. Your safety is in danger if you stay. Use caution while evacuating. Follow instructions from emergency personnel. If you need emergency assistance, dial 911. Alertla.org for more information."
Evacuations have been issued for:
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Schools under shelter-in-place order
Grace Miller Elementary School on Holly Oak Street, about a block from the fire, was placed under a shelter-in-place order as a precaution.
Students and staff at Bonita High School on D Street were also instructed to remain indoors while emergency crews respond to the incident.
Roads closed
Several roads near the fire may be closed to traffic as firefighters work at the scene.
Officials said Foothill Boulevard between Moreno Avenue and B Street could be blocked.
No injuries have been reported so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More