La Verne fire: Map, evacuation updates as lithium-ion battery blaze sparks Hazmat response near Wheeler Avenue

A lithium-ion battery fire at an energy storage facility in La Verne, California, has prompted a Hazmat response and a mandatory evacuation order. Fire in La Verne, California. (Unsplash)

The fire involves battery storage at a commercial facility in the area of Wheeler Avenue. It was first reported around 11:43 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) and local emergency crews are at the scene responding to the incident.

Mandatory evacuation order A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for areas near Wheeler Avenue and Bonita Avenue.

An alert from the La Verne Police Department stated, "Hazmat Incident. An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for every one near Wheeler and Bonita Avenue. Gather family and LEAVE NOW. Your safety is in danger if you stay. Use caution while evacuating. Follow instructions from emergency personnel. If you need emergency assistance, dial 911. Alertla.org for more information."

Evacuations have been issued for:

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