India vs Japan Live Score, one-off T20I: Inspection delayed further; waiting game continues at Sano

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India go up against Japan in historic one-off T20I

India vs Japan Live Score, one-off T20I: It’s time for the much-awaited historic clash. The match was never part of the original schedule but was added at the last minute, just before the start of India’s men’s cricket campaign at the Asian Games. The game also marks 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations. On paper, it’s a no-contest. India are the two-time defending T20 world champions, while Japan are ranked 41st in the world and have never faced a full ICC member. Yet the game carries huge significance for Japan, offering them a moment under the sun and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the business. ...Read More

On paper, it’s a no-contest. India are the two-time defending T20 world champions, while Japan are ranked 41st in the world and have never faced a full ICC member. Yet the game carries huge significance for Japan, offering them a moment under the sun and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the business.