Dubai declares 10-day mourning after death of UAE PM's brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, confirmed the death of his younger brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Monday. In an official statement, the Dubai government declared a period of mourning for 10 days. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, died at the age of 76 on Monday morning. (Dubai media office)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, died at the age of 76 on Monday morning. The reason for his death has not been specified

“With hearts steadfast in faith in the decree and destiny of God, the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai—may God protect him—mourns the forgiven one, by the permission of God Almighty, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has passed to the mercy of his Lord this morning, Monday,” read the official statement issued by the UAE PM's office.

The statement added that an official mourning period will take place over the next 10 days, and all flags will be lowered in Dubai for the same.