Presley Gerber’s last Instagram posts in focus after tragic death: ‘I was absolutely terrified’

Presley Gerber’s final Instagram posts have drawn widespread attention following his death at the age of 27. His fans are revisiting his reflections on mental health, recovery and self-discovery that he documented months before his tragic demise. Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died at 27 (Presley Gerber | Instagram) Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records cited by PEOPLE. Among the posts receiving renewed attention is an Instagram Reel in which Gerber shared a deeply personal account of preparing for an ibogaine treatment session.

Deep Dive What mental health challenges did Presley Gerber openly discuss on social media? Why did Presley Gerber get the 'MISUNDERSTOOD' tattoo on his face? How did Presley Gerber hope to help others facing mental health challenges?

Also read: Presley Gerber last public appearance: Cindy Crawford's son celebrated sister's collaboration with brand months ago Presley Gerber's last IG posts in focus A video posted months before his death in March 2026 showed Gerber standing with another person in an open grassy area, working through an ibogaine treatment session, according to his caption. He wrote, “Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose - quiet moment before everything changed.” “I was absolutely terrified,” Gerber wrote in the caption. He said letting go of control had been difficult but that he trusted “something bigger” was guiding him. He wrote, “If I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there but that’s life sometimes.) (my mantras were love yourself and lis gotta be the last time for this reason. letting go of control didn’t come easy.” He added that he hoped it would be the last time he needed to undergo such treatment and that he wanted to “find my way back to myself.” Gerber also thanked the treatment team and the friends he met during the experience.

Cindy Crawford, his mom, commented beneath the post expressing support for her son's recovery journey, “You are a warrior! Walked through the fire to find yourself! So proud!” Gerber's sister Kaia also commented in support of her brother, “that’s my brother I am so damn proud..” Rande Gerber also added, “I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."