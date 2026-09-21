Presley Gerber last public appearance: Cindy Crawford's son celebrated sister's collaboration with brand months ago

His cause of death has not been announced, and an autopsy is pending. His family has asked for privacy during a “very difficult and painful time.”

Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on September 20 at the age of 27. According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records cited by PEOPLE, he died at a rehabilitation facility.

Presley Gerber’s final public appearance took place just months before his death, when he joined his family to celebrate sister Kaia Gerber ’s collaboration with denim brand Re/Done in May 2026.

How did Kaia Gerber reflect on her brother's struggles and openness about mental health?

How did Kaia Gerber reflect on her brother's struggles and openness about mental health?

What was Presley Gerber's last public appearance before his death?

What was Presley Gerber's last public appearance before his death?

Presley wore a red plaid button-down shirt over a black T-shirt and jeans for the event. The appearance marked one of his first major public outings after speaking openly about his mental health in late 2025.

In the pictures, Presley is seen smiling as he posed with Kaia, Crawford and Rande at the launch of Kaia’s Re/Done collection and campaign film Short/Cuts. The family appeared together in one of their last public outings before Presley’s death.

Photos of Gerber's last appearance from the May event were shared by Just Jared on Instagram.

The Re/Done event celebrated Kaia Gerber’s expanding role with the fashion label. In addition to launching a capsule collection and campaign, Kaia joined the company as an investor, creative partner and advisory board member.

Presley attended alongside his parents in support of his younger sister, whom he had often described as one of the closest people in his life. The siblings had previously modelled together and shared matching tattoos. Presley had once said that working alongside Kaia made the fashion industry “a lot less lonely.”

Presley began modelling as a teenager after signing with IMG Models. He walked for brands like Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana. Presley has also appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein during the early years of his career.

Also read: Presley Gerber’s ‘MISUNDERSTOOD’ face tattoo in focus amid death at 27 and mental health battle

Mental health advocacy is part of his public life In recent years, Presley became increasingly open about his struggles with depression, anxiety and substance use. Through interviews, podcasts and his “Mental Health Mondays” social media series, he encouraged others to seek help and discuss mental health without shame.

During an appearance on the Studio 22 podcast, Presley said he hoped sharing his experiences would help people feel less alone. He described mental health as “a 24/7 job” and said he wanted to use his platform to support others facing similar challenges.

Presley also spoke publicly about medications prescribed for panic attacks and depression. Presley said he wanted honest conversations about recovery rather than hiding his struggles.

His sister, Kaia, also reflected on his decade-long struggle with addiction in a September 2026 interview with Vogue. She said Presley’s willingness to speak openly about his experiences helped reduce stigma and encouraged more honest conversations within their family.