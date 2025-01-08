Reasons why Kaia Gerber-Austin Butler's break up was no surprise to fans; most claim ‘we saw that coming’

As the 2025 Golden Globes came to a close, one notable couple was conspicuously absent—Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. Now, it’s official — sources “with direct knowledge” revealed to TMZ that the couple quietly split towards the end of 2024. Don’t worry, though, there was no drama. In fact, insiders claim their relationship “just simply ran its course after a good three years together.” But let's be real, almost everyone saw this coming. Kaia Gerber with Austin Butler

Speculation about their star-studded relationship woes began long before the official news broke. In September 2024, Life & Style hinted at tension between the two, and the clues were almost too obvious to ignore. According to their sources, one of the biggest issues between the model and actor was their vastly different backgrounds. While Butler’s rise to fame was humble, coming from a working-class background, Kaia was born to star parents Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber; the 23-year-old landed her first big break at just 10 years old when she signed on with Versace’s junior line, Young Versace

Another thorn in the side of their relationship seemed to be Butler's skyrocketing career. After his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis (2022), the actor found himself thrust into a level of fame that most can only dream of. But with stardom came an understandably insane amount of work. Sources revealed that the pressure on Austin was mounting due to his packed filming schedule and the inevitable demands that came with being a household name. Due to that the strain in their dynamic became increasingly evident. One insider pointed out that Austin, though a “good guy,” seemed to be much more focused on his career than his relationship. “Everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship,” the source shared.

Another crucial moment seemed to foreshadow the inevitable — Kaia’s 23rd birthday in September 2024. The celebration was a big affair at Disneyland, but Butler was noticeably absent. According to insiders, Kaia had a great time with her family, including her parents Cindy and Rande, her brother Presley, and a few close friends. But the lack of Austin at such a significant moment sparked rumours that the romance had officially fizzled out. “Kaia had a blast at Disney, but Austin’s absence was very noticeable,” an insider stated. “It sparked rumours that the romance is over.”

Many netizens on social media claimed that they saw this breakup coming a mile away. “I KNEW IT! Women don’t shrink down like that unless it’s a breakup,” said one comment on Instagram. “We saw that coming,” said another. “They were never a real couple! I hate to say it to those people who were obsessed with them, I told you so! Who am I kidding, I love to say it I TOLD YOU,” was one more. Another comment read, “Well it's about time.”

Despite all the whispers and speculation, neither Kaia nor Austin have publicly commented on their breakup. Considering both of them have always preferred to keep their private lives under wraps, it seems unlikely that we’ll get a direct statement anytime soon.