Looking for a healthy snack? Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares high-fibre snack bar recipe to make at home

Craving for a snack in between meals is a universal experience. However, this is often when one tends to munch on ultra-processed foods that are low in nutritional value and bad for the gut and overall health.

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Taking to Instagram on August 7, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a solution for the same with his high-fibre snack bar recipe.

Fibre is one of the most essential macronutrients that the body needs regularly. It is a type of plant-based carbohydrate that cannot be digested by the gut but plays a significant role in maintaining gut health.

As per Healthline, an average adult man needs 38 grams of fibre in their diet every day. For the average adult woman, the quantity is 25 grams.

The detailed recipe that Dr Sethi shared to help people snack healthy and increase their fibre intake is presented as follows.