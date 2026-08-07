Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra shares anti-inflammatory chutney recipe that can elevate your meals and keep you healthy

Eating seeds as nutritional supplements is all the rage at present, hemp seeds being one of them. And taking to Instagram on August 6, holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator Khushi Chhabra shared the most desi way to consume them: in the form of a spicy chutney.

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Talking about the benefits of hemp seed consumption, Khushi shared that it is known to reduce inflammation naturally.

“Hemp seeds are nature’s complete plant-based source of protein,” she stated. “They are packed with antioxidants, omega-3 ALA, which can lower blood pressure and cholesterol naturally.”

As per the nutritionist, “The chutney is better than any supplements available in the market and is packed with powerful ingredients that balance your blood sugar levels and boost your overall health. Because of its high iron and micronutrient content, it will even work great for anaemic individuals.”

The recipe for the chutney that will help elevate everyday meals is presented as follows.