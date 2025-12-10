AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares the nutritional benefits of various seeds: Chia seeds, hemp seeds and more

Seeds have been part of the human diet for millennia on account of being nutrient-dense sources of food. A seed contains all the necessary ingredients for a new plant to grow. As such, it is packed with both macro- and micronutrients that provide many health benefits. Every seed has its own unique health benefit, shares Dr Sethi. (Unsplash)

However, with so many variety of seeds available in the market, it becomes easier for us to choose the best ones to include in our diet if we know which seed is rich in which nutrient.

In an Instagram post on December 10, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, sought to do just that.

1. Chia seeds

Derived from the Salvia hispanica, a plant related to mint and indigenous to Central America, the black and white chia seeds used to be a part of the staple diet of the Aztecs and Mayans. It has recently been taken up for consumption across the globe for its health benefits. According to Dr Sethi, chia seeds are a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids.

2. Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds are derived from the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa. Despite being part of the same species as cannabis, they contain only trace amounts of the psychoactive compound, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). However, they are an excellent source of protein, stated Dr Sethi.

3. Pumpkin seeds

The kernels of pumpkins are widely consumed for their nutty taste when roasted. They also happen to be packed with nutrients, and as per Dr Sethi, are an excellent source of magnesium.

4. Sesame seeds

One of the earliest oil crops grown by humans, sesame seeds are known for their mellow flavour and high nutritional value. They have been used in Asian cuisine as sesame oil, sesame paste, and even as a garnish. Dr Sethi noted that we can receive the most iron from sesame seeds.

5. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are tiny brown or golden seeds that come from the flax plant, which has a very mild, nutty flavour and is often used as a source of oil. The seeds are an excellent source of antioxidants.

6. Pomegranate seeds

Pomegranate seeds are the edible portion of the pomegranate fruit. Bright red in colour, the seeds are encased in a juicy pulp called aril that lends the fruit its flavour. According to Dr Sethi, the seeds are a rich source of polyphenols, which adds to their significant health benefits.

7. Basil seeds

While the leaves are popular in many continental recipes, the tiny, black seeds of the Ocimum basilicum plant are an excellent natural remedy to reduce bloating, revealed Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.