Chia seeds for weight loss: Nutritionist shares the best time and way to eat them, and likely side effects

If you eat a healthy diet, you might know about the benefits of chia seeds. These small seeds are high in fiber and act as prebiotics, offering numerous nutritional benefits. Chia seeds can help with weight loss, as they are high in soluble fiber and form a gel in your stomach, helping you feel full and eat fewer calories. Additionally, these seeds are rich in protein and healthy fats, helping you stay satisfied. Adding chia seeds to your meals may boost your metabolism and help control blood sugar levels. Chia seeds are also a good source of complete protein, which makes them an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans alike. (Adobe Stock)

What are chia seeds?

Chia seeds come from the Salvia hispanica plant, which grows in Central and South America. Their popularity has increased in recent years because more people recognise their health benefits. Chia seeds are very nutritious. “Just 2 tablespoons contain about 10 grams of fiber, which can help you meet your daily fiber needs,” nutritionist Alisha Jeswani tells Health Shots. Research from Harvard Health shows that their high fiber content aids digestion and makes you feel full, making them an excellent choice for anyone trying to lose weight.

Adding chia seeds to your diet can help control hunger and provide omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain and heart health. "They are also a great source of protein, helping you feel full longer without adding many calories", says the expert.

How do chia seeds help with weight loss?

Regularly eating chia seeds can help with weight loss over time, according to a 2024 study published in Nutricion Hospitalaria.

Here’s how chia seeds can support weight loss:

Rich in fiber: Chia seeds are known for their high soluble fibre content. When you mix them with liquid, they expand and create a gel-like texture. “This slows digestion, helping you feel full longer,” according to the expert. As a result, you may eat fewer calories throughout the day and be less likely to crave snacks in the afternoon.

Enhances metabolism: Research in Food Science and Nutrition shows that chia seeds, high in fiber and protein, can help boost metabolism. This means you can burn calories more effectively throughout the day, even when you're resting.

Stabilises blood sugar: Nutritionist Alisha Jeswani states that "chia seeds can help keep blood sugar levels steady. This can prevent energy crashes and mood swings." When blood sugar stays stable, cravings for unhealthy snacks are much lower.

Provides hydration: Chia seeds can soak up to 12 times their weight in water. "When they hydrate and expand in your stomach, they help you feel full and stay hydrated", says the expert. Staying hydrated is important for good metabolism and weight management.

Supports gut health: A healthy gut is for proper digestion and nutrient absorption. "Chia seeds contain prebiotic fiber, which helps feed the good bacteria in your gut", says Jeswani. This can improve your digestive health and support weight maintenance.

What is the best way to take chia seeds for weight loss?

If you’re interested in how chia seeds can help with weight loss, here are some simple and fun ways to add them to your diet:

Morning smoothie: Start your day with a healthy smoothie. “Blend chia seeds, bananas, spinach, and a little almond milk for a filling breakfast,” says the nutritionist. This will keep you energised until lunch.

Tasty toppings: Add chia seeds to your yoghurt or oatmeal. This increases the fiber and protein in your meal, making it more filling.

Chia pudding: Mix chia seeds with your choice of milk, either dairy or plant-based. Let it sit until it becomes thick. Then, add toppings like berries or nuts for a tasty snack or dessert.

Baking buddy: You can use chia seeds instead of eggs. When you mix chia seeds with water, they create a gel. This gel works well to hold together ingredients in muffins and breads.

You can use chia seeds instead of eggs. When you mix chia seeds with water, they create a gel. This gel works well to hold together ingredients in muffins and breads. Chia-infused water: To stay hydrated and help reduce your appetite between meals, add chia seeds to water or herbal tea. It’s a simple and refreshing drink.

When is the best time to eat chia seeds for weight loss?

Timing is important for weight loss. The expert says that "adding chia seeds to your breakfast can be very helpful. Eating chia seeds in the morning can make you feel full longer, which may help you avoid unhealthy snacks during the day." The good thing about chia seeds is that you can add them to any meal. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, the key is to find a routine that works for you.

What are the side effects of chia seeds?

Chia seeds are generally safe to eat, but it's important to use them carefully. Here are some side effects to be aware of:

Digestive discomfort: Eating too many chia seeds without drinking enough water can cause bloating or constipation. Drink plenty of water to help with their digestion.

Allergic reactions: Some people may be allergic to chia seeds, though this is rare. "Symptoms can include itching and, in some cases, more serious reactions shares the nutritionist. If you are trying chia seeds for the first time, start with a small amount and see how your body reacts.

Some people may be allergic to chia seeds, though this is rare. "Symptoms can include itching and, in some cases, more serious reactions shares the nutritionist. If you are trying chia seeds for the first time, start with a small amount and see how your body reacts. Medication interactions: If you take medication, especially blood thinners, talk to your doctor before adding chia seeds to your diet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about chia seeds for weight loss

How many chia seeds should I eat per day to lose weight?

The general recommendation is to use 1-2 tablespoons (15-30 grams) each day. This amount helps with weight loss and is easy to add to your meals.

2. Is it safe to eat chia seeds every day?

Most people can safely eat chia seeds every day. Just keep an eye on your portion sizes and drink enough water.

3. Can chia seeds help me achieve a flat tummy?

When it comes to losing weight, these can help lower body fat and support a flatter stomach. They do this by making you feel full and reducing unhealthy snacking.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)