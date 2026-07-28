Worried about oral health? Dentist Dr Mark Burhenne shares 5 signs of having the healthiest mouth

The five-point checklist is presented as follows.

Taking to Instagram on July 10, Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with over four decades of experience, shared five signs that suggest that a person’s dental hygiene is on point. If an individual ticks off all five, they are among the “top 0.1 percent of healthiest mouths,” he shared.

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Taking care of oral health is an integral part of taking care of overall health. But how does one realise that their dental hygiene is perfect, and whether brushing twice a day is actually giving the desired result?

1. Your gums rarely bleed If the gums do not bleed, neither when one brushes their teeth, nor when they floss, it is a sign of excellent dental health, shared Dr Burhenne.

“Bleeding gums are an open door between bacteria and your bloodstream,” pointed out the dentist, adding that the same inflammation is linked to heart disease.

“Zero blood, ever? That's elite,” he shared.

2. You wake up with no dry mouth and no morning breath Dry mouth in the morning is something that many experience, along with morning breath. But what might appear common is actually a warning sign for oral health.

Dr Burhenne explained that no dry mouth and no morning breath means that an individual is nose breathing all night, which also means deeper sleep, better oxygen, and lower blood pressure.

It also means fewer cavities, because a happy tooth is one bathed in saliva, noted the dentist.

3. Your tongue is pink and not white or coated A coated tongue is a bacterial reservoir, which is concerning, especially as a person swallows a litre of saliva a day, and this can impact gut health.

“A pink tongue means you're not seeding your gut with the wrong bacteria every night,” noted Dr Burhenne.

4. Cold water doesn't make you flinch Sensitivity to cold water and drinks is another common warning sign.

“No sensitivity means your enamel is intact and your gums haven't receded,” noted Dr Burhenne. “It's also a sign you're not grinding at night, which is often a red flag for a sleep breathing problem.”

5. Your dental cleanings are boring As Dr Burhenne noted, “Less plaque hardening into tartar means your saliva chemistry is doing its job. Believe it or not, that same chemistry is tied to how your body handles blood sugar.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Mark Burhenne is a family dentist who has been in private practice for 35 years. His focus is on preventative and functional care. He received his degree from the Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco and is a member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.