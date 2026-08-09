IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Mohammed Siraj, Saransh Jain take India over the line in six-wicket win

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IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Mohammed Siraj and Saransh Jain ensured India's six-wicket win on Sunday.

IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Warm-Up Match Day 3: India began the Sri Lanka tour with a bang, winning the three-day warm-up fixture against SLC XI on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj and Saransh Jain hit the winning runs as India registered a six-wicket win. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal set up the win as he hit a half-century and Shubman Gill also chipped in with a 44-run knock. Gill, who didn't field or bat in the first innings due to an injury scare, finally came out to bat as an opener alongside Jaiswal in the final innings. Earlier, Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each in the second innings as Sri Lanka declared their innings at 200/6, setting a 207-run target for India. Devdutt Padikkal has certainly been the standout player for India in this contest, with his assured unbeaten 142 at No. 3. Gurnoor Brar also showed he can contribute with more than just the ball, smashing four sixes and two boundaries in his unbeaten 36 off 18 balls. ...Read More

Devdutt Padikkal has certainly been the standout player for India in this contest, with his assured unbeaten 142 at No. 3. Gurnoor Brar also showed he can contribute with more than just the ball, smashing four sixes and two boundaries in his unbeaten 36 off 18 balls.