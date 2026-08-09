IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Mohammed Siraj, Saransh Jain take India over the line in six-wicket win
IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Mohammed Siraj and Saransh Jain ensured India's six-wicket win on Sunday.
- 5:54 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: DONE! India win!
- 5:28 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Gurnoor falls!
- 5:24 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Jadeja retires!
- 5:05 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Back-to-back fours!
- 4:59 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: WICKET! Pant falls
- 4:39 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: WICKET! Jurel walks back!
- 4:37 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: 57 runs needed!
- 4:10 PM IST, Aug 9SIX! Jurel joins the fun
- 4:07 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: WICKET! Gill!
- 3:47 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Jaiswal retires
- 3:42 PM IST, Aug 9Half-century for Jaiswal
- 3:19 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: FOUR! SIX!
- 3:08 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: 50 comes up!
- 3:03 PM IST, Aug 9IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Gill, Jaiswal blaze away
- 2:30 PM IST, Aug 9Time for India to bat!
- 2:14 PM IST, Aug 9Tea!
- 1:44 PM IST, Aug 9What a wicket!
- 12:02 PM IST, Aug 9LUNCH!
- 11:40 AM IST, Aug 9Gurnoor Brar strikes
- 10:39 AM IST, Aug 92nd wicket falls
- 10:23 AM IST, Aug 9Siraj strikes!
- 10:14 AM IST, Aug 9Excellent start from India
- 9:24 AM IST, Aug 9Padikkal seals No. 3 spot
IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Warm-Up Match Day 3: India began the Sri Lanka tour with a bang, winning the three-day warm-up fixture against SLC XI on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj and Saransh Jain hit the winning runs as India registered a six-wicket win. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal set up the win as he hit a half-century and Shubman Gill also chipped in with a 44-run knock. Gill, who didn't field or bat in the first innings due to an injury scare, finally came out to bat as an opener alongside Jaiswal in the final innings. Earlier, Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each in the second innings as Sri Lanka declared their innings at 200/6, setting a 207-run target for India....Read More
Devdutt Padikkal has certainly been the standout player for India in this contest, with his assured unbeaten 142 at No. 3. Gurnoor Brar also showed he can contribute with more than just the ball, smashing four sixes and two boundaries in his unbeaten 36 off 18 balls.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: DONE! India win!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: That's the end of the game. India win the contest by six wickets as Mohammed Siraj and Saransh Jain take the visitors over the line. Solid start to the Sri Lanka tour for the visitors.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Gurnoor falls!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Oh no! Gurnoor Brar goes for the big hoike and is hold out. The fourth wicket falls and India are now losing wickets before the finishing line.
India 178/4, still need 29 runs for the win.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Jadeja retires!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja retires and this brings Gurnoor Brar to the middle. India still 31 runs away from the target
India 176/3.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Back-to-back fours!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja makes his intent clear as he hammers two boundaries in a row. India are just 44 runs away from the target now.
India 163/3 with Jadeja and Manav Suthar at the crease.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: WICKET! Pant falls
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Kesara strikes! Rishabh Pant falls into the trap. The left-hander dances down the track and looks to clear the long-on fielder but the miscued shot falls right in his lap and Pant has to walk back for 28 off 68 balls.
India 155/3.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: WICKET! Jurel walks back!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Vishwa Fernando drops it short and Jurel gets an outside edge which is pouched safely by the wicketkeeper. The second wicket falls for India.
India 150/2
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: 57 runs needed!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are moving the scoreboard along nicely and India are just 57 runs away from the target.
India 150/1 in 28 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: SIX! Jurel joins the fun
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Ramesh Mendis drops it short and Jurel rocks back to play the pull. The ball is deposited in the stands and India get another maximum.
India 119/1 in 22 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: WICKET! Gill!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Shubman Gill walks back to the hut after being dismissed by Keshara Nuwantha for 44 runs. Dhruv Jurel comes out to bat next!
India 105/1
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Jaiswal retires
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: After slamming a plethora of boundaries, Yashasvi Jaiswal retires, bringing Rishabh Pant in the middle. Pant and Gill will now aim to take India towards the target.
India 101/0 in 16 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Half-century for Jaiswal
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a four through slog sweep and brings up his half-century. Next delivery, he dances down the track for a maximum! A delivery later, he time the ball past the cover field for a four and with this, 100 comes up for the team. India in cruise control of the 207-run chase.
India 100/0 in 15 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: FOUR! SIX!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal is unleashing his fury on Ramesh Mendis. The left-hander brings out the slog sweep and hits a four and six on consecutive deliveries. Jaiswal is scoring at a rollicking pace and India are racing towards the target.
India 69/0 in 10 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: 50 comes up!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams two boundaries in the same over and with this, 50-run partnership comes up between the left-hander and Shubman Gill.
India 52/0 in 7.5 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Gill, Jaiswal blaze away
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Shubman Gill and Jaiswal are collecting boundaries with ease and the duo don't seem to be in any sort of trouble.
India 43/0 in 6.4 overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Time for India to bat!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Sri Lanka Cricket have declared and India are out to bat first for a last-gasping preparation for the batters for the Test series. Gill, who did not bat in the first innings owing to a finger injury, is out to open for India alongside Jaiswal.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Tea!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Jadeja strikes at the stroke of Tea with a clever piece of delivery to get rid of Nipun Dhananjaya for 46 off 56. He bowled a shorter delivery, and the batter, dancing down the track, was undone by the bounce. He failed to make any contact with the ball, and Jurel collected it comfortably behind to dislodge the bails.
SLC XI 200/6
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: What a wicket!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Brar picks up his second wicket. He has been troubling the batter with shorter balls, that too on the third day on a slower wicket. He eventually dishes out one that climbs and seams away from the batter, and Dinusha pokes at it, gets the slightest edge that carries straight to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.
SLC XI 165/5
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Jadeja picks up a wicket
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: The senior spinner picks up the 4th wicket for India as Anjala Bandara goes back after scoring 35 off 48.
Sri Lanka Cricket XI 148/4
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: LUNCH!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: That's the end of the first session. A good workout for the Indian bowlers. Three pacers have picked a wicket each, with Siraj and Krishna having impressed with the new ball. Madhushka remains the standout batter for Sri Lanka, batting on 63 not out.
SLC XI 106/3
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Gurnoor Brar strikes
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Back for this third over, the tall bowler struck in the first over, dismissing Pavan Rathnayake for 16 off 32. He had earlier picked up one wicket in the first innings of the warm-up game.
SLC XI 82/3
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Madushka nearing 50
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Madushka has been leading Sri Lanka's charge in the second innings, with a valiant 39 off 50, which includes five boundaries.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: 2nd wicket falls
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Krishna picks up the second wicket. What a delivery! Right in the blockhole, the batter could do little there and the stumps are shattered. Pasindu Sooriyabandara goes back for just 4.
Sri Lanka Cricket 26/2
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Siraj strikes!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: India pick the first wicket as Siraj dismisses Ravindu. After a series of outswingers, Siraj sets up the dismissal with an in-swinging delivery, in line with the leg-stump. Ravindu goes back, scoring just eight runs.
SLC 9/1
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Excellent start from India
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have started well with the new ball. Siraj has threatened to draw the outside edge twice now in two overs against the Sri Lanka openers - Madhushka and Ravindu. Krishna, on the other hand, produced an lbw scare. The two conceded just seven runs in the first three overs.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: India turn focus on bowlers
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: No more batting on the final day as India turn focus on bowling. The players are out on the field.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Padikkal seals No. 3 spot
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: With a stunning 142 not out, Padikkal assured himself a spot in India's playing eleven for the opening Test. On a pitch that was much easier to bat on the second day, the batter took full advantage, hitting 18 delectable boundaries to show that he is ready to reclaim his rightful place now that first-choice No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the series after failing to recover in time from his big-toe injury.
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Warm-Up Match Day 3: That Gurnoor Brar knock!
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Day 3 of the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo. Stay tuned for more updates!