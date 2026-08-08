Sarfaraz Khan’s India return faces key selection hurdle after injured Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests
The selectors now face a tricky decision over Sai Sudharsan’s replacement, with Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan emerging as a strong option.
Team India batter Sai Sudharsan has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a toe injury in time. According to PTI, the left-handed batter is set to miss the series after sustaining the injury during India A’s tour of Sri Lanka last month. Sudharsan had been in excellent form, scoring two centuries in as many unofficial Tests before being struck on the toe during the second game against Sri Lanka A. He has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Despite making a strong case for a place in the Test squad with his performances, Sudharsan’s injury is now likely to keep him out of the upcoming series.
"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Doctors have advised more time for biological healing. Significant improvement, but not yet sufficient for a safe return to Test cricket," News Agency PTI reported, citing an update from the Sports Science team, which is monitoring the rehabilitation of the player.
The selectors now face a tricky decision over Sudharsan’s replacement, with Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan emerging as a strong option. However, according to the PTI report, an important member of the coaching staff, as well as the selection committee, does not have much faith in him.
The Sports Science team has informed the management and the national selection committee.
The medical cum fitness advice for Sudharsan reads: "Rehabilitation, strength & conditioning, and cricket-specific loads should be increased gradually and under close monitoring. The cautious approach is aimed at reducing the risk of recurrence or further complications and protecting long-term performance."
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Meanwhile, in Sudharsan’s absence, Devdutt Padikkal has made a strong case to bat at No. 3 after scoring a fine century against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in the practice game. Padikkal struck 103 off 121 balls, showcasing an attacking approach throughout his innings. The left-hander hit 14 boundaries during his knock and could now be in contention for a spot in the playing XI for the upcoming Test series.
Bumrah already ruled out
Meanwhile, India are already dealing with several injury concerns ahead of the series, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out after failing to fully recover from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Aquib Nabi as his replacement. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also sidelined, with the duo nursing hamstring and quadriceps injuries respectively, further adding to India’s selection headaches.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More