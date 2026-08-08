Panchang Today, August 8, 2026: Krishna Dashami under Rohini Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 8, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 8, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favors careful planning, measured communication and disciplined progress. With Shanivar influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from patience, practical decisions and steady effort rather than haste or grand gestures.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:46 am
|Sunset
|7:06 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|9:06 am to 10:46 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:03 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation,Shanivar (Saturday) is associated with discipline, responsibility and patient effort. Combined withKrishna Dashami, the day encourages reviewing priorities, completing unfinished work and making steady progress through practical decisions rather than chasing quick results.
Rohini Nakshatra, along with theMoon moving from Taurus to Gemini, brings a balance of stability and adaptability. The day begins with a grounded focus on practical matters, comfort and financial security, before gradually shifting towards communication, learning and exchanging ideas. Overall, this is a favorable day for strengthening existing plans, refining details and making thoughtful choices, provided patience is maintained throughout the day.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports organized work, careful planning and practical problem-solving.Shanivar favors discipline, consistency and attention to detail, whileKrishna Dashami encourages reviewing pending tasks, making improvements and completing responsibilities that have been left unfinished.
WithRohini Nakshatra and theMoon moving from Taurus to Gemini, the first half of the day is well suited for financial matters, budgeting and structured work, while the later hours favor meetings, discussions and coordinating with others. If an important decision needs to be made, verify the facts, remain realistic and avoid reacting to unnecessary pressure. A patient, step-by-step approach is likely to produce better results than trying to resolve everything at once.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports calm, dependable and respectful communication.Rohini Nakshatra encourages expressing care through reliability and thoughtful actions, while the later influence of theMoon in Gemini makes it easier to discuss concerns and clear misunderstandings.
At the same time, avoid becoming overly critical or making promises you may struggle to keep. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, focus on listening carefully, speaking clearly and resolving one issue at a time. Small acts of consistency and genuine attention are likely to strengthen relationships more than dramatic gestures.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for simplifying your routine and reflecting on your responsibilities, habits and long-term priorities.Krishna Dashami encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, whileRohini Nakshatra supports building stability through small, meaningful actions.
Journaling, quiet reading, prayer or a few moments of peaceful reflection can help bring clarity. As theMoon moves from Taurus to Gemini, begin the day with grounding practices and allow the evening for thoughtful reflection or meaningful conversations. Focusing on one practical improvement is likely to be more beneficial than attempting too many changes at once.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 8, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Dashami until 1:59 pm; then Krishna Ekadashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Rohini until 4:50 pm; then Mrigashira
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Dhruva until 9:00 am; then Vyaaghaata until 5:36 am, Sunday; then Harshana
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 1:59 pm; then Bava until 12:34 am, Sunday; then Balava until 11:05 am, Sunday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Taurus until 3:48 am, Sunday; then Gemini
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:21 am
|5:03 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:42 am
|5:46 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:59 am
|12:53 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|1:54 pm
|3:22 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:39 pm
|3:33 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:06 pm
|7:28 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:06 pm
|8:10 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:05 am, Sunday
|12:48 am, Sunday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|5:46 am
|4:51 pm
|Amrit Siddhi Yog
|5:46 am
|4:51 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:03 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day begins.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:53 pm
Well suited for focused work, important decisions or beginning tasks that require confidence, clarity and careful execution.
Amrit Kalam: 1:54 pm to 3:22 pm
A favorable time for patient, organized work, thoughtful conversations and completing tasks that benefit from steady attention.
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog (until 4:51 pm, alongside Vidaal Yog)
This period carries mixed traditional indications. It is best used with thoughtful judgment, favoring well-prepared tasks and practical decisions rather than rushing into major new commitments.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|9:06 am
|10:46 am
|Gulika Kaal
|5:46 am
|7:26 am
|Yamaganda
|2:06 pm
|3:46 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|7:33 am
|8:26 am
|Varjyam
|9:58 pm
|11:26 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|5:46 am
|4:51 pm
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 10:46 am
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing plans, preparing documents and completing routine work already in progress.
Vidaal Yog: Until 4:51 pm
This period is traditionally considered better suited for planning, revisions and careful preparation than for taking unnecessary risks or making significant new commitments. As it coincides withSarvartha Siddhi Yog, the indications are mixed, so it is best to proceed with thoughtful judgment rather than assuming the period is entirely favorable.
Gulika Kaal: Until 7:26 am
The early hours are better used for routine responsibilities, planning and preparation rather than launching important new initiatives.
Yamaganda: Until 3:46 pm
Many who follow Panchang timings prefer to avoid fresh beginnings during this period. If a task cannot be postponed, proceed carefully, double-check important details and focus on steady execution rather than rushing decisions.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:46 am
|Sunset
|7:06 pm
|Moonrise
|1:33 am, Sunday
|Moonset
|3:19 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|9:31 am to 11:07 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|9:06 am to 10:46 am
|Bengaluru
|9:15 am to 10:50 am
|Hyderabad
|9:09 am to 10:45 am
|Chennai
|9:05 am to 10:39 am
|Ahmedabad
|9:29 am to 11:07 am
|Pune
|9:27 am to 11:03 am
|Kolkata
|8:26 am to 10:04 am
|Jaipur
|9:13 am to 10:52 am
|Kochi
|9:23 am to 10:56 am
|Lucknow
|8:53 am to 10:32 am
|Indore
|9:16 am to 10:54 am
|Guwahati
|8:10 am to 9:49 am
|Chandigarh
|9:06 am to 10:46 am
|Surat
|9:29 am to 11:06 am
|Visakhapatnam
|8:50 am to 10:26 am
|Nagpur
|9:04 am to 10:41 am
|Coimbatore
|9:19 am to 10:53 am
|Varanasi
|8:46 am to 10:25 am
|Bhubaneswar
|8:38 am to 10:15 am
Overall
Taken together, the day favors steady progress over quick results. Use the morning for planning and preparation, the middle hours for focused work and the later part of the day for thoughtful communication and practical adjustments. Traditional Panchang guidance today supports patient decisions, disciplined effort and consistent action, with the best outcomes likely to come from careful planning rather than haste.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More