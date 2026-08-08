Is Brittney Griner playing tonight vs Mercury? Check Connecticut Sun injury report ahead of today's WNBA clash

The Connecticut Sun will host the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night, looking to snap a five-game losing streak that began against the same opponent in July. Brittney Griner has missed the Sun's last four games and could now be sidelined for a fifth straight contest. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, the Sun could be without their leading scorer this season, with Brittney Griner's availability uncertain ahead of the scheduled 7:30 pm ET tip-off.

Griner has averaged 14.1 points over 16 games for Connecticut this season, the highest scoring average among players currently on the Sun roster. Her presence could prove crucial as the team looks to end its recent losing run.

Is Griner playing tonight? According to Connecticut's injury report released Thursday, Griner, 35, is listed as questionable because of a left knee issue.

“Game Status Report vs. Phoenix Mercury - 08.07.26 :Raegan Beers - OUT (Concussion Protocol), Brittney Griner - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee)” the Sun tweeted on Thursday.

Griner has missed the Sun's last four games and could now be sidelined for a fifth straight contest. Interestingly, the Baylor alum’s last appearance came against the Mercury, when she posted 19 points and five rebounds. However, the Sun still fell 72-63 in that July matchup.

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Being listed as questionable leaves the door open for Griner to play, with head coach Rachid Meziane expected to make the final decision based on her fitness and health.