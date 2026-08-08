Is Brittney Griner playing tonight vs Mercury? Check Connecticut Sun injury report ahead of today's WNBA clash
Brittney Griner's last game came against Phoenix itself, where she scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds, but Connecticut lost 72-63.
The Connecticut Sun will host the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night, looking to snap a five-game losing streak that began against the same opponent in July.
However, the Sun could be without their leading scorer this season, with Brittney Griner's availability uncertain ahead of the scheduled 7:30 pm ET tip-off.
Griner has averaged 14.1 points over 16 games for Connecticut this season, the highest scoring average among players currently on the Sun roster. Her presence could prove crucial as the team looks to end its recent losing run.
Is Griner playing tonight?
According to Connecticut's injury report released Thursday, Griner, 35, is listed as questionable because of a left knee issue.
“Game Status Report vs. Phoenix Mercury - 08.07.26 :Raegan Beers - OUT (Concussion Protocol), Brittney Griner - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee)” the Sun tweeted on Thursday.
Griner has missed the Sun's last four games and could now be sidelined for a fifth straight contest. Interestingly, the Baylor alum’s last appearance came against the Mercury, when she posted 19 points and five rebounds. However, the Sun still fell 72-63 in that July matchup.
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Being listed as questionable leaves the door open for Griner to play, with head coach Rachid Meziane expected to make the final decision based on her fitness and health.
Other players on Sun injury list
The Sun have also ruled out Raegan Beers for Friday's game because of a concussion. Later in the Friday afternoon, Connecticut issued another update, listing Olivia Nelson-Ododa as probable due to an illness.
“UPDATED Game Status Report vs. Phoenix Mercury - 08.07.26: Olivia Nelson-Ododa - PROBABLE (Illness),” the team shared on X.
Positive Aaliyah Edwards update
The Sun also received a boost ahead of Friday's matchup, with Aaliyah Edwards cleared to return after sitting out the previous four games because of a right knee injury.
How both teams stand
Connecticut comes into the contest at 7-23 following a road loss to the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Diamond Miller was the Sun's leading scorer in that game, finishing with 22 points and four rebounds, while Kennedy Burke contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
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Phoenix, meanwhile, enters the matchup with a 12-20 record after falling to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday.
Kelsey Plum paced the Mercury with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Alyssa Thomas posted 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the defeat.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More