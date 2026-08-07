Quote of the day by Tabu: ‘Friendship is the most beautiful thing that a human has been gifted…’

Take it from Bollywood actor Tabu , who spoke about friendship in an interview with We Are Yuvaa on August 1, 2024, calling it one of the most beautiful gifts given to human beings.

Friendships have deep and profound meaning in our lives. They shape and support through different chapters of life. Actually, it is a special relationship because it is one of the few bonds you get to choose. Friends create memories and become a part of the journey of life.

What did Tabu say? “I think friendship is the most beautiful thing that a human being has been gifted with because we choose people who we want to be friends with, and it is something that does not depend on a signature; there is no technicality in a friendship. You just want to be with each other, and you feel comfortable with each other. You share so many things with each other, and they are part of your journey. I cannot imagine what my life would have been without my friends, and my friends have been part of every experience that I had, the good, the bad, the sad, the ups and downs, and that's something non-negotiable for me.”



What did Tabu's message mean? Some relationships may feel inherited rather than chosen, such as familial or legal bonds, set through some obligation, paperwork, or, as Tabu mentioned, ‘certain technicalities.’ Friendship, however, feels more voluntary, as people from different walks of life come together, enjoy each other's company, and consciously choose to support one another. That is the beauty of this bond, and it needs to be celebrated.

Tabu also recalled her personal experience to strengthen her point. Her friends have stood beside her through every stage of her journey, making them a non-negotiable part of her life.

Such a connection is built on comfort and trust. Many relationships are rooted in clearly defined commitments and other technicalities; friendships, in contrast, exist, because you simply want to be there for each other.

Friendship, most importantly, gives strength to endure every up and down of life. In a friendship, no one is formally bound to stay, but they still choose to do so every day.