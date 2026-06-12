Quote of the day by Tabu: ‘People are more worried about your age than you are yourself’

Today's quote of the day comes from acclaimed actor Tabu, known for her powerful performances, timeless screen presence, and refreshing honesty. Over the years, she has earned admiration not only for her acting prowess but also for her thoughtful perspectives on life, individuality, and ageing. Tabu emphasises the importance of self-acceptance over societal judgment regarding ageing. (Instagram)

In a May 2026 interview with The Times of India, Tabu spoke about the scrutiny women often face as they grow older, saying, “People are more worried about your age than you are yourself. They want to show you the mirror, as though you don't have one at home.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Dua Lipa: ‘When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want’ )

What Tabu's quote means At its heart, the quote addresses society's tendency to place excessive importance on age, particularly when it comes to women. Tabu points out that while individuals are often aware of their own ageing journey, it is frequently others who seem more preoccupied with reminding them of it.

Her words highlight how conversations around age can sometimes be less about concern and more about societal expectations. Whether in workplaces, social circles, or the entertainment industry, people are often judged based on how well they fit age-related norms rather than who they are as individuals.