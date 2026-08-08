Stop using cardio to ‘earn your food’: Fitness coach Bobby reveals why your weight loss may be stuck after 40
Over 40 and doing extra cardio to burn off what you ate? A fitness coach explains why the strategy may backfire and what can help support lasting fat loss.
If you’re over 40 and trying to lose weight, spending hours on cardio may not be the best way to achieve lasting fat loss. In an Instagram post shared on July 26, fitness coach Bobby explained why people should stop treating cardio as a way to “earn” their food or compensate for what they have eaten.
“Stop using cardio to earn your food. That’s probably why you’re stuck,” Bobby said. However, the fitness coach clarified that this does not mean people should stop doing cardio altogether. Instead, he advised using it as a tool to support overall health rather than treating it as punishment for eating. (Also read: Skipping dinner, avoiding rice and relying on cardio? Weight management expert busts weight loss myths Indians believe )
Why cardio isn't key for weight loss after 40
“And no, I’m not suggesting that you stop doing cardio. I see people spending 45 minutes to an hour trying to burn off last meal or last night’s meal. Then they wonder why they’re exhausted, they’re hungry all day or nothing’s changing regularly,” he explained.
According to Bobby, one of the biggest misconceptions about cardio is that doing more of it will automatically result in lasting fat loss. “Here’s what most people don’t realise. Cardio itself doesn’t create a lasting fat loss effect. Your body gets incredibly efficient at it,” he said.
He further explained that while cardio can burn calories, the body may compensate through increased hunger or reduced movement later in the day. “Burn a few hundred calories, then your appetite goes up. Then you move a little less throughout the day and you don’t even realise it. Now, you just cancelled out most of what you just did,” Bobby said.
This, he suggested, could be one reason people feel like they are working extremely hard without seeing the expected results.
What should you do instead?
Rather than using cardio solely as a calorie-burning exercise, Bobby recommended focusing on its broader health benefits.
“So instead, use cardio as a tool. Use it to make your heart healthier. Use it to improve your energy. Use it to manage stress. Use it to help you recover better,” he advised.
For sustainable fat loss, he suggested placing greater emphasis on nutrition and strength training. “Then you let your nutrition and the weight training do the heavy lifting for you for the fat loss. That’s the combination that actually lasts,” Bobby said.
His advice, particularly for people over 40, is to move away from the mindset that exercise should compensate for what they ate. “Your workouts should not feel like you’re paying for yesterday. They should be building the body that you want tomorrow,” Bobby added.
He concluded with a reminder that health should be approached as a long-term commitment rather than a temporary goal: “Remember, your health is not a phase. It’s a priority.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.