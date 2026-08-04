Skipping dinner, avoiding rice and relying on cardio? Weight management expert busts weight loss myths Indians believe

Weight loss advice often gets passed down as common knowledge, but many popular beliefs may not actually support sustainable fat loss. From skipping dinner and cutting out rice to relying only on cardio, several widely followed practices can do more harm than good.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saloni Paliwal, Co-founder of Voy India, a digital obesity and weight management platform connecting patients nationwide with board-certified endocrinologists and clinicians, explained why some common weight loss habits fail and what people should focus on instead. (Also read: Trying to lose belly fat? Fitness coach Devin Physique recommends these 6 foods for better fat loss )

Does skipping dinner help with weight loss Skipping dinner is one of the most common weight loss tips, but Paliwal said it may not lead to the results people expect. “Ask a hundred people in India how to lose weight, and dinner comes up before exercise does. Skip it, the advice goes, and the kilos follow. They rarely do. Hunger simply moves to the next meal, and a skipped dinner is usually repaid at breakfast or lunch the following day, often with interest,” she said.

She explained that long gaps between meals can affect hunger levels and eating patterns. “The body does not treat missed meals kindly. Long gaps without food push it toward conserving energy rather than spending it, since it has no way of knowing when the next meal will arrive,” Paliwal added.

Instead of completely avoiding dinner, she recommended focusing on balanced meals. “Replacing dinner with just a bowl of salad often does little better, since it leaves the body underfed and reaching for something heavier soon after. A protein-rich meal, even a modest one, keeps hunger in check for longer and does far less damage than skipping the meal altogether.”

Is dal enough protein for vegetarians Many vegetarian households assume that regular servings of dal automatically meet their protein requirements. However, Paliwal said this is a common misconception.

“Protein is where a lot of vegetarian households assume the job is already done. Dal is treated as reason enough to stop thinking about protein at all, when a single serving usually falls well short of what an adult needs in a day,” she said.

She added that a vegetarian diet needs variety to meet daily protein needs. “Meeting daily protein needs on a vegetarian plate usually takes deliberate effort, more paneer, curd, sprouts or legumes, not the quiet assumption that dal has already taken care of it.”