How much protein do you really need for strength training? Neurologist breaks down the ideal intake
Are you eating enough protein for muscle gains? Neurologist reveals the right amount for strength training.
Protein is one of the most important macronutrients in our body, ensuring the proper functioning of organs. However, those working on building muscle have different protein dynamics than normal individuals. Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, neurologist at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, in an X post dated July 30, 2026, states how much protein you really need every day.
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Strength training
For a 75 kg adult doing 30–40 minutes of strength training, 3 times/week, the ideal protein intake is approximately 1.2 -- 1.6 g/kg/day, which equals 90–120 g of protein/day. Most recreational lifters don't need 2–3 g/kg/day. However, you should not eat all 100 g of protein in one meal.
Your body digests it, but muscle protein synthesis (MPS) reaches a plateau with a moderate amount of protein per meal. Beyond that, extra protein is still used by the body, but it doesn't proportionally increase muscle building. According to Dr Sudhir, the sweet spot is 0.25–0.4 g protein/kg per meal.
Here’s how a 75 kg person can consume protein:
20–30 g per meal (or up to 30–40 g for older adults). Dr Sudhir advises spreading it across 3–4 meals/day.
Breakfast: 30 g
Lunch: 30 g
Dinner: 30 g
Total = 90 g/day
This is generally better for muscle growth than:
Dinner: 90 g
Breakfast: 0 g
Lunch: 0 g
Does protein timing matter?
Dr Sudhir highlighted that yes, but less than most people think. The old idea that you must drink protein within 30 minutes after exercise has largely been replaced by better evidence. Consume 20–40 g of high-quality protein within about 2 hours before or after strength training. The exact minute is not critical. The total daily protein intake is far more important than the precise timing.
If you train after a protein-rich meal 1–2 hours earlier, there is usually no need to rush for a protein shake immediately after the workout. The amino acids from that meal are still available.
Protein sources
Good protein sources include: Eggs, milk and Greek yoghurt, paneer, fish, chicken, soy, lentils and pulses (combine with cereals for better protein quality). You can aim for ~2–3 g leucine per meal, naturally achieved with most high-quality animal proteins or larger servings of plant proteins.
Do healthy people need protein supplements?
According to Dr Sudhir, healthy people do not require protein supplements. If you can meet your daily protein requirement through food, supplements offer no additional advantage. They are a matter of convenience, not necessity.
Can eating too much protein build more muscle?
Dr Sudhir highlighted that you do not need protein beyond a point. After your protein needs are met, progressive overload, sleep, energy balance and consistency become much more important than adding another protein shake.
The formula is simple:
90–120 g protein/day (for a 75 kg recreational lifter)
20–30 g per meal
3–4 protein-rich meals/day
Resistance training
7–9 hours of sleep
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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