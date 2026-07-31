How much protein do you really need for strength training? Neurologist breaks down the ideal intake

For a 75 kg adult doing 30–40 minutes of strength training , 3 times/week, the ideal protein intake is approximately 1.2 -- 1.6 g/kg/day, which equals 90–120 g of protein/day. Most recreational lifters don't need 2–3 g/kg/day. However, you should not eat all 100 g of protein in one meal.

Protein is one of the most important macronutrients in our body, ensuring the proper functioning of organs. However, those working on building muscle have different protein dynamics than normal individuals. Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, neurologist at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, in an X post dated July 30, 2026, states how much protein you really need every day.

Your body digests it, but muscle protein synthesis (MPS) reaches a plateau with a moderate amount of protein per meal. Beyond that, extra protein is still used by the body, but it doesn't proportionally increase muscle building. According to Dr Sudhir, the sweet spot is 0.25–0.4 g protein/kg per meal.

Here’s how a 75 kg person can consume protein:

20–30 g per meal (or up to 30–40 g for older adults). Dr Sudhir advises spreading it across 3–4 meals/day.

Breakfast: 30 g

Lunch: 30 g

Dinner: 30 g

Total = 90 g/day

This is generally better for muscle growth than:

Dinner: 90 g

Breakfast: 0 g

Lunch: 0 g