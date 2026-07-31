This Friendship Day ditch traditional celebrations for unique experiences

As the country celebrates Friendship day this Sunday, Mumbai and Punekars are signing up for unique workshops with their BFFs to celebrate their bond through creativity.



Wellness is better with friends



Dr Prarthana Shah, doctor and health coach, is hosting a wellness session at Greenr, Breach Candy, Mumbai that friends can sign up for together. There’s a face yoga and breathwork session which will be followed by a DIY collagen smoothie bowl segment, and a fun DIY bath salt bar experience. She says, “The idea is for friends to take time out for selfcare, breathwork and relaxing their nervous system. Doing activities together helps friends bond beyond just going to a cafe or drinking. It’s a way for them to take care of themselves, get some pampering and self care time.”



Creating keepsakes for your BFF



Minal Satwani and Amrit Talreja, founders of Canvastherapy are hosting a workshop where friends can create sparkling keepsakes for each, at a midnight session, in Khar. Mrinal informs, “Friends will customise their own luxury crystal phone cases, premium coffee tumblers, or sparkling canvas art pieces for each other with Rhinestone crystals.Anyone can craft a sparkling masterpiece, no matter their skill level.Creating art together takes the pressure off typical conversations and screen time. It provides a shared, interactive experience where friends can bond, encourage each other’s design choices, and ultimately walk away with a tangible, sparkling memory of the time they spent together.”



Making sweet memories



Pune’s Perk up Paradise Cafe is hosting a workshops where friends can sign up to learn how to make a Tiramisu jar together. Priya Patel, a 19-year old student who has signed up for the experience with her BFF says, “The plan is to learn a new skill together while also celebrating and making memories. We will also be writing a letter to each other, which is very different from our usual communication over the phone, it’s heartfelt and lets us express our love and care for each other through words, that we may not be comfortable saying to each other.”



Ugly art, beautiful memories



Pune is also hosting another fun event, an Ugly Lantern Izipizi Street Party. Organiser and co-founder of Together hospitality, Karan Khilnani says, “Participants will paint a paper lantern, the uglier the better, write a Tanabata wish, decorate a soju bottle, and leave with a few keepsakes. It’s all part of the experience, but the idea is simply to have fun making something without worrying about how it turns out. Nobody’s trying to paint the best lantern. You’re just making a mess together, laughing at each other’s ideas, and encouraging one another. Those shared moments are what people usually remember the most.” Participant Anurag Pal says, “My friends and I just wanted to be part of the experience where we create ugly lanterns and make questionable artistic choices, absurd wishes, and friends hyping up terrible creations.”

Start making your Friendship Day plans