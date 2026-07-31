Is Baker Mayfield leaving the Buccaneers? Latest contract comments spark questions over Tampa Bay future

"I'm very, very thankful for the chance (the Buccaneers) gave me – do not get me wrong on that," Mayfield said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mayfield said he felt "disrespected" by the Buccaneers' front office during negotiations, describing the experience as "disappointing" given everything he believes he has contributed to the franchise.

The former No. 1 overall pick, who revived his career after joining Tampa Bay, also made it clear that he is frustrated by the way the organization has handled extension discussions.

As veterans reported for training camp on July 28, Mayfield stuck to his earlier decision to pause negotiations over a contract extension, leaving his long-term future with the franchise uncertain.

Contract talks between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield appear to have reached a standstill, with neither side showing signs of backing down.

"But I also know what I brought to this franchise, leadership-wise and play-wise. It's been the best years of my career, and I think it's only going to trend upward. So it's disappointing in that regard to feel disrespected a little bit. That's really the disappointing part – to feel undervalued after thinking you've earned it," he added.

Also read: Travis Kelce physical appearance: Did Chiefs star gain weight after Taylor Swift wedding?

Mayfield seeks elite pay During a conversation with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield indicated that he was seeking a new contract worth more than $50 million annually, placing him among the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. However, the Buccaneers' offer reportedly fell well short of that asking price.

Will Mayfield leave the Buccaneers? Mayfield is expected to play out the final season of his current contract before deciding on his long-term future.

Although many around the league still believe Tampa Bay and the quarterback could eventually agree to a new deal, he would become one of the most sought-after free agents if the Buccaneers neither re-sign nor franchise tag him before free agency opens next March.

That said, despite Mayfield's recent public comments expressing frustration with the contract negotiations, there is no confirmation that he is set to leave Tampa Bay.

Also read: Jalen Carter contract and salary: How much will the Eagles star earn annually after record-breaking extension?

While the remarks may have added some tension to the situation, his departure remains purely speculative at this stage, with the possibility of a new agreement still very much on the table.