Bank holiday on August 19: Are SBI, HDFC Bank and others open tomorrow?
The holiday is specific to Tripura, while bank branches in other states will generally remain open on August 19.
Banks will remain closed in Tripura on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.
The holiday is listed for Tripura in the RBI 2026 holiday matrix.
Also read: India bank holidays 2026: Here's the confirmed calendar of public, festival and weekend holidays in 2026
Why do banks have a holiday tomorrow?
August 19 marks the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the former ruler of Tripura. The state has recognised the occasion as a holiday, and it is included in the RBI holiday matrix for Agartala on the date.
Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur was born on August 19, 1908 and is remembered for his contribution to the development of Tripura. The state government has highlighted his work in areas including education, healthcare, infrastructure and social welfare. His birth anniversary was declared a public holiday to honour his legacy and help preserve awareness of his contributions to the state.
Also read: Tripura ranks 2nd in Northeast in GDP, per capita income: Manik Saha on I-Day
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|Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
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|Banks’ Closing of Accounts
Where will banks remain closed?
The August 19 holiday applies to bank branches across Tripura. The 2026 holiday matrix lists Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur’s birthday specifically under Tripura.
Therefore, customers in Agartala and other parts of Tripura should expect physical bank branches to remain closed tomorrow.
What about banks in other states?
The Maharaja’s birthday is not a nationwide bank holiday. Banks in other states and Union territories will generally remain open on August 19, unless a separate local holiday applies to that particular banking circle.
Customers outside Tripura can therefore access their bank branches as usual, subject to any other state-specific holiday.
Can customers use online banking?
The closure applies to physical bank branches. Customers can continue to use digital banking services such as mobile and internet banking, UPI and ATMs during the holiday.
Those who need branch-based services should plan their visit accordingly and complete urgent work before the closure or on the next working day.
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