Salman Khan says ‘ye mera kaam nahi hai’ when asked to pose for pictures on Bigg Boss 20 set. Watch
Salman Khan has begun shooting for Season 20 of the reality show Bigg Boss. He posed for paparazzi photos before kicking off the show.
Bollywood star Salman Khan is back as the host of Season 20 of Bigg Boss. The actor began shooting for the show on Friday, ahead of its premiere this Sunday. He posed for the paparazzi before shooting the show while dressed in a cowboy look. However, he seemed to momentarily get upset at someone off camera, telling them it’s not his job to pose for pictures, nor does he feel any need to. Nonetheless, he indulged the photographers waiting for him.
Salman Khan says he doesn’t need to pose for photos
A video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram shows Salman dressed as a cowboy. He can be seen looking upset as he looks at someone off camera and says, “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai. (This is not my job. I don’t need to pose for photos).”
However, he indulged the paparazzi waiting for him and walked around to give them action shots. Later, when the photographers asked him for pictures, he said, “Photos…photos…photos,” even as his team said they were running behind schedule. Salman indulged the photographers for selfies despite that.
Deep Dive
For the premiere episode, Salman wore a dark brown leather cowboy hat, matching boots, and a silver belt buckle. He opted for a T-shirt, vest and jeans to complete his look. After posing for pictures solo and with the paparazzi, he reportedly even indulged the Bigg Boss 20 crew.
Salman also posted a carousel of pictures from the TV show’s shoot, writing, “#Biggboss20.”
About Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar at 10:30 PM and 9 PM, respectively. The South Indian editions of the franchise, hosted by Nagarjuna in Telugu, Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil, Mohanlal in Malayalam, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada, will also premiere the same day.
The makers have also unveiled glimpses of the new Bigg Boss house, which features a quirky mix of fantasy-inspired elements and modern design. The house features décor inspired by Alice in Wonderland, along with a shark-themed pool, a giant pink teapot that flows into a couch and a hot-air balloon transformed into a seating area.
A list of rumoured contestants includes Kushal Tanwar, Yeda Yung, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Geeta Basra, Uditi Singh, Aamir Khan's brother, Faisal Khan, Rohed Khan, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill, Rhiti Tiwari, and more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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