Trump-Xi Jinping meeting LIVE: The Trumps welcome Chinese Prez and wife in US, airport moment goes viral

New Delhi has historically been comfortable with managed competition between the US and China. The Joe Biden administration’s description of China as the "pacing challenge" for US foreign policy raised India’s importance to Washington. In his second term, Trump has kept up some competition with China, particularly on the economic and technological front.

His administration has also largely dropped the framing of China as America’s prime geopolitical threat, including in its 2025 National Security Strategy, and has sought stable ties with Beijing. Trump has publicly warned Taiwan against independence and was lukewarm in backing Japan during a recent confrontation with China over the island.

A more accommodating policy towards China may leave Washington with less need for countries such as India to balance power in Asia, with some observers asking whether New Delhi’s importance to the US has somewhat declined under this administration.

India and others are also wary of Trump’s periodic support for a G2. The idea, much maligned in Washington these days, is that the US and China, as the only two superpowers, get to settle the world’s most pressing problems between them. It could mean America subordinating the concerns of countries such as India, which has a territorial dispute with China, to its need for stable relations with Beijing. Nonetheless, that remains a remote prospect, given the depth of strategic competition and distrust between the two.

“At the central core of China’s perspective of the United States is the deepest possible distrust and the belief in the ultimate malevolence of the United States as a global actor that is the animating feature of your central interlocutors in Beijing more generally and that comes through in some of these discussions,” said Kurt Campbell, former US deputy secretary of state and now chairman of The Asia Group.

India and other Asian nations will watch the summit and its aftermath closely for signs of whether the truce holds, whether the two superpowers achieve substantial breakthroughs that bring more stability and predictability to their ties, or whether the summit falls short of expectations and a more hostile relationship resumes.

“Asian colleagues and senior strategists like their US-China relationship the way they like their morning porridge – not too hot, not too cold. They do not like it when the United States and China veered toward confrontation and public threats. But on the other hand, they probably become equally, but in a different way, unnerved by signs of condominium. That somehow the United States and China will make common cause – in a way, making decisions over the heads of other countries in the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell added.