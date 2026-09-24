‘Why is Trump wearing gloves?’ POTUS's unusual outfit choice at Xi Jinping welcome draws attention
Trump greeted Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews in winter coat and black gloves despite mild weather. Social media speculated about his unusual outfit choice.
Donald Trump turned up at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon to welcome Xi Jinping, the President of China. Xi, accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, is on a three-day state visit to the United States.
As Donald and Melania Trump greeted their Chinese counterparts, followed by an arrival ceremony, many noticed something unusual about Trump's outfit. The 80-year-old showed up wearing black gloves, coupled with a full winter coat that, many thought, does not go with the weather in Maryland.
The gloves, especially, drew attention has Trump has been suffering from bruises on his hands. He has explained previously that they occur because of a high dose of aspirin that the 80-year-old has to take daily. Thus, some speculated that Trump might be wearing gloves to cover the bruising on his hands.
Deep Dive
Also read: Trump rolls out the red carpet as China's Xi Jinping lands in US for 3-day state visit; Video
'Why Is Trump Wearing Gloves': Social Media Erupts
Thousands of people watching the live broadcast of the arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews took notice of the gloves. Needless to say, most found it "unusual," given the weather at the time in Maryland.
“Trump is dressed like he's going ice fishing, with a winter coat and gloves, and it's in the mid-60's in DC,” wrote one.
“So, why did President Trump wear gloves as he greeted Xi on the tarmac? I was like… hummm is he worried about a poison being passed via handshakes? Or is he just letting his germaphobe leanings out for a romp?” wrote another.
“Is Trump sick? He is wearing a topcoat and gloves in 60-degree weather. Looks very weak in comparison to the Chinese leader,” said one.
“Why is Trump in a full coat and gloves? Xi has neither. He's very ill,” said one.
“Trump is the only one wearing gloves. It makes him look weak. It’s 64° there for Christ sake,” added one.
Also read: Is it legal for Trump to ban media networks from White House? DoJ says access is ‘privilege, not a right’
Xi Jinping's 3-Day US Visit: What To Know
Xi Jinping arrived at Joint Base Andrews after a nearly 11-hour flight from Beijing. No other state event after the arrival ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday.
Thursday will be a busy with bilateral talks scheduled at the White House till late afternoon. It will be followed by a state dinner where the POTUS and the First Lady will host Xi and Peng Liyuan, along with their envoys. Reuters reported that some tech leaders are also expected to attend the dinner.
Then, on Friday, Xi and the Peng Liyuan will start their day with a private tea with Trump and Melania at the White House. They are scheduled to visit the US National Archives to see the documents connected to US history before flying back to China.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More