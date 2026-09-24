Miami airport shooting update: Details emerge amid massive police response after shots fired; Videos
Shots reportedly fired near Gate 17 at Miami International Airport Wednesday. Videos of massive police response were shared by visitors.
There was a massive police response at the Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida on Thursday afternoon after shots were fired. Videos showed massive police response at the scene.
As of now, authorities have not released details of the shooting. No update on the incident has come from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office.
Reports from local police scanner indicated that a shot was fired at the flood near Gate 17 of the airport. A suspect is reportedly in custody, and no one is hurt in the incident.
Meanwhile, videos shared by passengers showed chao outside the airport amid the police response. It is unclear if flight operations were affected due to the incident.
Here's a video that emerged from the airport in the aftermath of the incident.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More