Miami airport shooting update: Details emerge amid massive police response after shots fired; Videos

There was a massive police response at the Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida on Thursday afternoon after shots were fired. Videos showed massive police response at the scene. Representational. (Unsplash)

As of now, authorities have not released details of the shooting. No update on the incident has come from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office.

Reports from local police scanner indicated that a shot was fired at the flood near Gate 17 of the airport. A suspect is reportedly in custody, and no one is hurt in the incident.

Meanwhile, videos shared by passengers showed chao outside the airport amid the police response. It is unclear if flight operations were affected due to the incident.

Here's a video that emerged from the airport in the aftermath of the incident.