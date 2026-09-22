Rani Mukerji's mother, playback singer Krishna Mukerji dies at 75
Actor Rani Mukerji has lost her mother Krishna Mukerji. She was 75.
Actor Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, is no more. A statement was released on behalf of the family on Tuesday afternoon which confirmed the sad news.
It also revealed that the death happened in the afternoon. “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” reads the message.
Further details are awaited. Krishna Mukerji was a playback singer, best known for lending her voice to the song Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh. She was also the person in fact who encouraged Rani to enter films as an actor later- and almost got her removed too. Rani had recalled in a 2025 interview, “So for my mother, it was like you do it and see how it goes. Though after my first screen test, she found me so bad that she told the producer 'I think you'll ruin your film by taking my daughter. You'll go through losses. Better you don't take her'. Because the producer was very keen to sign me, Salim uncle (Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat producer)....But my mom was smart enough to understand that I was not doing a good job. So she was like, 'I don't think you should take her'.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More