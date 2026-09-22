Rani Mukerji's mother, playback singer Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Actor Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, is no more. A statement was released on behalf of the family on Tuesday afternoon which confirmed the sad news. Rani Mukerji with mother Krishna Mukerji

It also revealed that the death happened in the afternoon. “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” reads the message.

Further details are awaited. Krishna Mukerji was a playback singer, best known for lending her voice to the song Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh. She was also the person in fact who encouraged Rani to enter films as an actor later- and almost got her removed too. Rani had recalled in a 2025 interview, “So for my mother, it was like you do it and see how it goes. Though after my first screen test, she found me so bad that she told the producer 'I think you'll ruin your film by taking my daughter. You'll go through losses. Better you don't take her'. Because the producer was very keen to sign me, Salim uncle (Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat producer)....But my mom was smart enough to understand that I was not doing a good job. So she was like, 'I don't think you should take her'.”