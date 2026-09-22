Delhi government creates 78 artificial ponds for Ganpati visarjan
The arrangements for Ganpati visarjan include sites in parks, Ramlila grounds, vacant plots and other government or public-use land.
The Delhi government has created 78 artificial ponds across the city for Ganpati visarjan this year, with arrangements spread across districts to provide designated sites for idol immersion and prevent immersion in the Yamuna.
The arrangements include sites in parks, Ramlila grounds, vacant plots and other government or public-use land. The district-wise list includes locations such as Gopal Malik Park near Shastri Nagar Metro station, Udyan Marg, Ajmal Khan Park, Aastha Kunj near Lotus Temple Road, Sector 1 and Sector 23 in Dwarka, and several sites across Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Rohini, Kirari, Jahangirpuri, Shalimar Bagh and Mundka.
In east Delhi, several immersion sites have been identified in Patparganj and Mayur Vihar, including Buddha Park, Neelam Mata Mandir, Rajesh Pilot Park, Trilokpuri and Kondli. The list also includes sites near Barapullah, Sarai Kale Khan, Jaitpur and Govindpuri in southeast Delhi.
Delhi pollution body's idol immersion rules
The move comes after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee prohibited idol immersion in the Yamuna and other water bodies, except at designated locations identified by authorities. The directions also prohibit immersion of plaster-of-Paris idols in water bodies.
Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had earlier said the artificial ponds were being created to provide devotees with accessible immersion facilities while protecting the Yamuna.
“Our foremost duty is to keep the Yamuna clean while giving every devotee the right environment to celebrate,” Sirsa said.
The arrangements cover areas across Delhi, with additional sites listed in north, northeast, central-north and outer-north districts. Officials added that the same ponds will be used for Durga Puja idol immersion and later for the Chhath festivities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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