‘I’ve packed curd rice in your tiffin’: Little girl’s Ganpati visarjan goodbye wins hearts

A little girl’s emotional goodbye to Lord Ganesha during Ganpati visarjan has won hearts online. In a video, she can be heard telling Bappa to eat properly, take care of himself and return next year. Her innocent mention of packing curd rice in his tiffin has left viewers emotional. Child gets emotional during Ganpati visarjan. (Instagram/@maahideepalikiheer)

The video was shared by Instagram user @maahideepalikiheer with the caption, “Bappa, eat well, take care of yourself. I’ve packed curd rice in your tiffin. Love you, Bappa. See you next year.”

In the clip, the little girl is seen speaking to the Ganpati idol as her mother gently prompts her to say goodbye. “Bol do achhe se, bol do. Phir se bolo, khaana kha lo,” her mother tells her.

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The child then repeats the words, asking Bappa to eat properly. Her mother continues to guide her, telling her to say, “Achhe se khaana khaana. Apna dhyaan rakhna.”

She then reminds the girl to tell Bappa about the food packed for him. “Ismein maine dahi rice diya hai,” her mother says, prompting the child to repeat it.

The little girl is also told to say, “Jaldi se aana next year.” As the farewell continues, she becomes emotional and starts crying. Her mother comforts her and asks her to say bye to Bappa.

“Ab ro-o mat, chalo bye karo, bye,” her mother says.

The child then continues with her goodbye as her mother says, “I love you.” She also tells her not to look back and encourages her to keep moving.

Watch the full video below: