Gen Z quits ₹15 LPA job to open Delhi cafe, says business is now in loss: ‘Invested ₹30 lakh of my savings’

A 22-year-old entrepreneur claimed she is facing a harsh reality check after quitting her ₹15 LPA corporate job to open a cafe in Delhi's Hudson Lane. A year after launching the business with her personal savings, she revealed on Reddit that the venture is operating at a significant loss. Struggling with high rent, seating limitations, and dwindling funds, she turned to social media users for urgent advice. The woman urged Reddit users to help her. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Quit a 15lakh per annum paying job as a 21-year-old and opened a cafe which is now in loss,” a woman wrote on Reddit. She explained that she left her corporate job and opened a cafe in Delhi’s Hudson Lane last year.

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“And its been a year and am still facing losses. The coffee and food is good . But i thingss its the sitting issue and now am out of money to do all the reno,” the Gen Z wrote.

She added, “he rent is 1.2 lacs per month . Salary 2 lac and 30 percent costing.” She concluded her post by asking for help from Reddit users.

What did social media say? An individual asked, “How did you manage to save ₹30 lakh at 21?” The OP replied, “I started working as a comic freelancer at 17.” Another posted, “Try to find a mentor who can guide you and then listen to them without getting defensive.”

A third commented, “I live 2 mins away from that area and have tried most coffee places there. If your speciality is coffee, it's not very apparent - neither in the name nor the visuals outside. I have never felt the desire to go inside and try something. It's not very clear what you even sell more than being yet another joint in a very crowded market.” The OP responded, “Hmmm. I tried to be as loud as I could . And can't keep standies on the road. Protocols. Is there any other way to make it more visible?”

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A fourth wrote, “From the looks of it, it lacks the 'x' factor. So either your pricing will have to compensate for that, or it will just be another cafe on Hudson Lane. If it has already been a year, you must've figured out the basics, I am assuming?” The OP explained, “Yeah . Mainly seating issues and customer service. Also, taste control. Am trying to figure out all this.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)