Did Trump staff remove CNN, MS NOW reporters from White House after POTUS' ban? Truth behind viral video
A video shared online fueled speculation that CNN and MS NOW journalists were being removed from the White House after President Donald Trump announced a ban.
A video filmed outside the White House has fueled speculation that CNN and MS NOW journalists were being removed from the press area. The video was filmed after President Donald Trump announced he was "banning" the two outlets, along with Politico, from the White House.
The footage, shared by a White House correspondent, Bianca Gracia, shows activity around the media positions on the North Lawn.
Also read: Why Trump is banning CNN, Politico and MS Now from the White House; What we know so far
“Looks like they might be packing up"
In the video, Gracia pointed the camera at a person with bags packed and on a stroller, walking out of the press area on Pebble Beach. She said, “Okay guys, we may be witnessing the escorting out of CNN and MS NOW.” She later added, “Looks like they might be packing up.”
A few reporters and camera people were also seen standing in front of the media tents as Gracia said, “I see everybody over here is grabbing some pictures. They might have cleared out their tent.”
One user commented under the video, “Great news. They are not media. They are liars.”
Another user labeled the news outlets propaganda and wrote, “Good. We don’t need propaganda news in the United States.”
However, in the video, a small glimpse of CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes is also seen standing in the tent.
Moreover, under the original video, another independent White House Correspondent, Stephanie Ochoa, wrote, “They are the Univision photographers. They are not the CNN WH’s team.”
CNN also later reported there was no indication Friday evening that the White House had implemented Trump's announced ban. The press pool of CNN reporters remained in their White House workspace.
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Trump accuses the outlets of “fiction and lies”
Trump announced Friday afternoon on Truth Social that he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House "effective immediately," accusing the outlets of publishing “fiction and lies.”
During an Oval Office press event about an hour later, Trump defended the move when questioned by reporters. “Because they're fake news,” Trump said when asked why he wanted to ban the organizations.
He added, “Something is wrong with a country that can allow people to write purposely negative stories. If they want to write them, that's fine. I don't have to let them into the people's house.”
Trump also suggested additional news organizations could face similar action, mentioning The New York Times and The Washington Post. However, he did not announce any formal action against them.
He did not cite any specific reporting that prompted Friday's declaration and answered "No reason" when asked why he made the announcement.
When asked about the ban's specifications, Trump said, “It's a very simple ban. I don't want them in my office. I don't want them here. I would say the ban would go as far as you can.”
According to CNN, an implementation of the ban would be unconstitutional and rejected by the courts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More