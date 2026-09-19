Did Trump staff remove CNN, MS NOW reporters from White House after POTUS' ban? Truth behind viral video

A video filmed outside the White House has fueled speculation that CNN and MS NOW journalists were being removed from the press area. The video was filmed after President Donald Trump announced he was "banning" the two outlets, along with Politico, from the White House. CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes waits to appear on-air from the CNN position on Pebble Beach, where television networks broadcast from the North Lawn of the White House ((Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP))

The footage, shared by a White House correspondent, Bianca Gracia, shows activity around the media positions on the North Lawn.

Also read: Why Trump is banning CNN, Politico and MS Now from the White House; What we know so far

“Looks like they might be packing up" In the video, Gracia pointed the camera at a person with bags packed and on a stroller, walking out of the press area on Pebble Beach. She said, “Okay guys, we may be witnessing the escorting out of CNN and MS NOW.” She later added, “Looks like they might be packing up.”

A few reporters and camera people were also seen standing in front of the media tents as Gracia said, “I see everybody over here is grabbing some pictures. They might have cleared out their tent.”

One user commented under the video, “Great news. They are not media. They are liars.”

Another user labeled the news outlets propaganda and wrote, “Good. We don’t need propaganda news in the United States.”

However, in the video, a small glimpse of CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes is also seen standing in the tent.

Moreover, under the original video, another independent White House Correspondent, Stephanie Ochoa, wrote, “They are the Univision photographers. They are not the CNN WH’s team.”

CNN also later reported there was no indication Friday evening that the White House had implemented Trump's announced ban. The press pool of CNN reporters remained in their White House workspace.