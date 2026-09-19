Patrick Clancy’s new wife Rachel Danis speaks out on romance, defends him after Lindsay mistrial; ‘Most selfless father’

Patrick Clancy is opening up about his life after a difficult few years with his new wife, Dr Rachel Danis. Patrick Clancy and his wife, Dr Rachel Danis, spoke in a joint 60 Minutes interview. (Facebook/Rachel Blair Danis and (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool,File)) The couple sat down for a joint interview with 60 Minutes, marking Patrick’s first interview since his ex-wife Lindsay Clancy’s trial ended in a hung jury earlier this month. Danis is 37 and works as a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at a clinic in New York City. She married Patrick in April. How did they meet?

Deep Dive How did Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis meet? What did Rachel Danis say about the online backlash against Patrick Clancy? What were the outcomes of Lindsay Clancy's trial?

Danis said she first met Patrick while he was jogging in Central Park. “I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday,” she said. “I don't think there's anything wrong with that.” According to the New York Post, Patrick moved to Manhattan after his three children died at their Massachusetts home in January 2023. Photos shared on social media show Patrick and Rachel together at the same Barry’s workout class and at the NYC Marathon in November 2025. The couple got married at the Ladies Pavilion in Central Park. They later celebrated with friends and family at nearby Sarabeth’s restaurant. During the interview, Patrick also spoke about his three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan. "I ask them for help, all the time," he said.