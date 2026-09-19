Lil Durk VICAR case: Is rapper's racketeering trial delayed until after November 4?

Lil Durk may have walked away from one courtroom battle, but his legal troubles are not over yet. After being found not guilty in his murder-for-hire case, the rapper remains in federal custody as he faces a separate VICAR racketeering case. Lil Durk faces a second federal trial on racketeering charges on October 5. (X/@Polymarket) Why is Lil Durk still in custody? Lil Durk has won one major legal battle, but he is not going home yet. The rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, was found not guilty on all five counts in his murder-for-hire case on September 11. However, the 34-year-old remains in custody as he still has to face another federal trial. Lil Durk has been in custody since his arrest in October 2024. Also read: Lil Durk federal racketeering case: VICAR charges explained as rapper set to face new trial on October 5 Will the trial start on October 5? A journalist has now shared a new update on the case. "A bond hearing for Lil Durk is scheduled for November 4th at 2:30 pm. The VICAR trial is likely to be after this bond date," the journalist said in a post. However, Ht.com couldn't independently verify this.

The trial was earlier set for October 5, at the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, as per Complex. Journalist Michael Blackshire said on X that no motion had been filed about the trial as of Thursday, September 17. "As of this afternoon, we have not heard of any motion filed regarding the next Lil Durk federal trial on October 5th," Blackshire reported. “Judge Fitzgerald and prosecutors spoke of the next trial date matter-of-factly right after the verdict last week. United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli mentioned the same trial date last week in a post.”

Then after few hours, in another post, Blackshire wrote: “Lil Durk’s attorneys requested for a Speedy Trial. That is why Judge Fitzgerald said the following last Friday, “Counsels are ordered to return at that time (October 5th), absent a stipulation or a successful motion to continue the trial pursuant to the Speedy Trial Act.””