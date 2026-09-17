US company lays off ‘entire Indian customer service team’ over Google Meet: ‘All 80 employees’
A US firm fired 80 Indian employees on a brief 5-minute call. Devastated staffer’s viral post sparked debate.
An entire customer support unit of the Indian team was allegedly terminated during a brief five-minute virtual call by an American financial firm, leaving the team in shock. The staff, who were instructed to work remotely for the day, received an unexpected meeting invitation late into their evening shift announcing the mass layoff without severance for newer recruits. Expressing frustration over corporate vulnerability, an affected worker shared their experience online.
“Laid off over a Google Meet,” an employee wrote on Reddit. Explaining the situation, the person continued, “I was a part of the customer support team until yesterday for a US Bank. They asked us to work from home yesterday due to operational reasons. I was doing a 6.30 pm shift and at 9.30 pm they just invited us on a Google Meet and told us the entire Indian Customer service team has been fired!”
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The individual continued, “All 80employees! All gone… 80 families affected just with a 5min call... I feel bad that we work for these corporates who can throw us anytime and regret that I used to work hard at my job. Also, Idk how I will get a new job! This is petty.”
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Sorry, OP! This is devastating. What reason did they state for this action?” The OP responded, “They were not getting the expected output from the Indian team... Bullc**p! Because their US time had the maximum amount of attrition and discretionary time, and would hardly get things right... Wherein we, because of job security, would always push ourselves in the name of job security!”
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Another commented, “Not directly, but they may be offloading a part of their workload.”
A third asked, “Any severance?” The OP replied, “No severance... for people working for 1 year, they will get 15 days pay for every year worked.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More