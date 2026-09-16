Maharashtra employee gets legal notice demanding ₹1.67 lakh after resigning: ‘They still owe me around 15 days’ salary’

A Maharashtra employee turned to Reddit claiming their former employer sent a legal notice demanding ₹1.67 lakh post-resignation. Claiming the demand includes arbitrary business losses and unmentioned notice period fees, the employee sought guidance. The employee claimed getting the legal notice nearly a month after resigning. (Representational image created using AI.)

“[Maharashtra] Former employer sent me a legal notice demanding ₹1.67 lakh after I resigned. Is this valid?,” a Reddit user claimed.

Also Read: Top employee fired despite praise from boss: ‘Reason: You’re not motivated enough’

The person continued that they resigned from the job in August. However, recently they received a legal notice demanding ₹1,67,549.

Giving a breakdown of their former employer is demanding, the Reddit user wrote:

₹24,000 for alleged 30-day notice period

₹18,549 recruitment/replacement expenses

₹1,00,000 alleged business losses

₹25,000 legal fees

The person continued, “The main issue is that my LOI/offer letter does not mention a 30-day notice period,” adding that after serving their notice period, the company assets were collected by the MD.

“They are now alleging unauthorized cessation, failure to serve notice and incomplete handover, and are claiming ₹1 lakh for losses. They also still owe me around 15 days’ salary from August despite several follow-ups.”