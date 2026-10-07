Inside Alia Bhatt's Spain vacation with BFF Akansha Ranjan and her girl gang: Sun, yachts and so much fun

On Tuesday, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared pictures from her recent girls’ trip to Spain and captioned the post, “this and nothing else 🌊🐚🌿🍋☀️🌻”. The group made the most of Spain’s coastal waters, taking yacht rides and jumping into the deep blue sea together. In some pictures, the friends were seen soaking up the Mediterranean sun. Alia sported a stylish beach look, wearing a bikini with an eyelet white lace cover-up and a printed headscarf as she lounged with her friends on the rocky shore.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently took a break from her busy schedule for a scenic getaway to Spain with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their close-knit girl gang. Akansha has now shared a photo dump on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their fun-filled trip.

The girl squad also dressed up for evening outings, posing in elegant midi and maxi dresses against scenic hillside backdrops and rooftop views. Alia and her friends explored local sights together, including taking a ride on a classic wooden tram. The photo dump also featured candid moments of Alia and Akansha hugging and enjoying drinks while watching the sunset. Alia quickly reacted to the post by liking it, while her mother, Soni Razdan, commented, “best girls in the world.”

Alia was recently seen as a bridesmaid at her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s wedding. Akansha tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate wedding ceremony in the garden of her family home in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor performed at the wedding festivities, and videos of their dance performances went viral on social media.