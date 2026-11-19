Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand straight from Basin Reserve in Wellington. It's the early hours of the morning, and while most of India is tucked into bed, the truest of Team India fans are up and about, ready for some red-ball action! I'm Shaunak Ghosh, and it's my job to bring you all the action, the drama and the little moments in between. So grab that coffee and let's get going!