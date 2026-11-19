IND vs NZ Live Score 1st Test Day 1: India eye first win in 58 years as tricky test on green Wellington track awaits
IND vs NZ Live Score 1st Test Day 1: India begin a crucial two-Test series against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, with their World Test Championship hopes on the line.
IND vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India face a tough assignment as they take on New Zealand in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. With at least six wins needed from their remaining seven matches to keep their World Test Championship hopes alive, Shubman Gill's side cannot afford many slip-ups. A green pitch with 15 inches of grass is expected to offer plenty of assistance to the pacers, putting India's batting line-up up against a stern test. Gill also faces a few selection calls, particularly over the pace attack, as India look to make the most of the conditions. Follow all the live action from Day 1 here....Read More
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand straight from Basin Reserve in Wellington. It's the early hours of the morning, and while most of India is tucked into bed, the truest of Team India fans are up and about, ready for some red-ball action! I'm Shaunak Ghosh, and it's my job to bring you all the action, the drama and the little moments in between. So grab that coffee and let's get going!