Early next year, India host Australia in a five-game series, and a good showing against the Kiwis can set the tone for that rubber in friendly conditions. It’s not going to be an easy task though. India have won Test series in the Antipodean nation just twice: in 1967-68 and 2008-09.

India are currently placed fourth on the WTC points table behind New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, and they will have to do well against the Kiwis to stay in the hunt. Nothing like it, if they can win both games, but if not, at least win one and not lose the other.

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“For us to play in that final, we need to push ourselves now a little bit harder, take ourselves a little bit more out of a comfort zone and go to a place potentially where we haven't been before. So, if the opportunity or the moment is crying out for a guy to bowl an extra two or three overs to play the enforcing role, do the hard work, you know, into the wind, that's going to be needed. I just hope we recognise sometimes the guy who's going to do the dirty job into the wind, who's not potentially going to pick up the five-for with the wind. I think that's going to be crucial,” Morkel told reporters on the eve of the match.

“But for us, there's no real other option than to go out and, in a controlled manner, in a smart way, go out and give it all. Sometimes you can go out now and chase in a final, and we can get it all wrong. But what is our best way of winning a game of cricket? Ideally, you know, we would like to set the tone in the first session, but you don't need to win the Test match in the first session. So can we, after a while now, string good overs together and then come Day 4, Day 5, you know, somebody put their hand up and bowl a magical spell.

"That's how teams in the past, I think any team has always won. That's either with the bat, come up, and they score 80 or form a little partnership or a three-over, four-over spell that we sit in the pubs or here, and we talk about for years to come.

“So it's going to be one of those series where we need somebody to put their hand up. And like I said earlier, we've got guys in the change room. Anybody can do that on the day. And yeah, it is up to the individual to just step up,” he added.

The over-rate caution Morkel also warned the bowlers to be on point with the over-rate because India can’t afford to lose points, as that can hurt their WTC final hopes badly. As per the ICC guidelines, every over short in the allotted time leads to the same number of points deduction.

“I don't think we can afford to lose any points in terms of slow overrate. So yeah, I feel that the bowlers, the team, they need to take the ownership and responsibility for that. If it's getting quicker to your mark, if it's, you know, whatever they need to do to help the team, not get penalised. I think that is the responsibility of the bowler, the captain, the entire fielding unit. Yeah, so that's hopefully one thing that we can in this Test match, we can control, and we can get that right,” the South African said.