[
Mumbai News]
Fire breaks out at a godown in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area, 15 fire tenders at spot
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:01 AM IST
- At least 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations underway.
Phone-tapping: Devendra Fadnavis says fact-finding report full of fallacies
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in an explosives scare has triggered a fast-developing political crisis
9 patients, 6 on ventilator, killed in fire at hospital in Mumbai mall
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The fire started on first floor of the mall on Thursday night and soon spread to the third floor, which houses the hospital.
Green energy option for power consumers in Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Power consumers in the state can now opt for 100% renewable energy by paying an additional 66 paise per unit for green power tariff, an order issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) states
916-ha of mangroves now a reserved forest
By Prayag Arora-Desai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Mumbai: A total of 916 hectares (ha) of mangroves in Borivli taluka of Mumbai (suburban) district were declared a reserve forest under Section 20 the Indian Forest Act (IFA), via gazette notification on March 23
Hiran murder probe: NIA interrogates Vaze, Shinde and Gor
By Neeraj Chauhan and Manish Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Delhi/Mumbai: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday night recreated the purported crime scene of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s murder at Reti Bunder creek in Thane district with the help of forensic experts, officials said
PET exam: Students complain of tech glitches, Mumbai univ says process smooth
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:13 AM IST
htmetro@hindustantimes
Maharashtra: Class 10 and 12 students protest offline exams
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:11 AM IST
With the state education department being firm on conducting exams for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) offline this year, a large number of students have been protesting the move across the state
Mumbai records 5,515 cases, highest since March 2020
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:03 AM IST
With 5,515 new cases of Covid-19 cases on Friday, Mumbai reported a daily caseload of over 5,000 for the third consecutive day
For rise, improved health infra too may not be enough: Maharashtra CM
By Faisal Malik and Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Maharashtra recorded its highest one-day spike since the onset of the pandemic with 36,902 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday
Indian aviation industry still at risk, has not learnt lessons from two airline fails: CAPA
By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Aviation consultancy Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said that Indian aviation industry has always presented higher risks than other major markets even during the pre-Covid era. This is due to a failure to solve structural issues since 2004, and this coupled with Covid-19 has resulted in seismic shifts in the industry.
Mumbai dreams mall fire: Families of deceased in shock
By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:37 AM IST
A fire broke out on the first floor of Dreams Mall in Bhandup on Thursday night and spread to upper floors, killing nine patients in Sunrise Hospital which is housed on the third floor, Hindustan Times spoke to families of some of the deceased.
9 killed in Dreams Mall fire in Mumbai
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Fire department, Mumbai civic body and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray order detailed probe in the fire incident.
Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra from March 28
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Thackeray announced his decision after chairing a meeting with all divisional commissioners, collectors, SPs, and senior doctors of district hospitals to review the virus situation in the state. He also asked authorities to beef up infrastructure for better handling of the situation.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Spaces, Inner and Outer
By Malavika Sangghvi
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Juhu, once an island — a long, narrow sand bar just off the west coast of Salsette, accessed during low tides by walking across the tidal inlet; presented along with Bombay as part of a Portuguese princess’ dowry; the early home of toddy tappers, salt traders and sundry cultivators
Cong stages protests against farm laws in Maha; warns of intensifying agitation
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who led the party's hunger strike at Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya here, also hit out at the Centre over the rise in fuel prices and labour reforms.
‘Corruption in BMC might have led to...’: Fadnavis on Mumbai hospital fire
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Eleven Covid-19 patients have lost their lives so far in the fire at the Sunrise Hospital inside the Dreams Mall in Bhandup. The hospital is situated on the top floor of the mall. An official told news agency PTI on Friday that the fire broke out around Thursday midnight.
Shiv Sena seeks action against police officers over phone tapping
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Sanjay Raut said his phone calls were allegedly tapped along with those of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, independent lawmakers, and journalists when they were in talks to form the Shiv Sena-led government in the state
Seek forgiveness, says Uddhav Thackeray on 10 deaths in Mumbai mall fire
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Thackeray also said that action will be taken against those who are found responsible for the incident.
Journalist and writer Anil Dharker passes away at 74
By Riddhi Doshi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:53 PM IST
The founder and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival as well as Tata Literature Live, Dharker had been battling cardiac issues
Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker passes away in Mumbai
PTI | , Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent and played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.
'Toll in Mumbai mall fire rises to 11, three bodies yet to be identified': BMC
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The fire broke out on the first floor of the Dreams mall just before midnight, and also affected the Sunrise hospital located on the top floor of the building.
Mumbai fire: Over 70 Covid patients moved out from hospital at mall
By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:30 AM IST
BMC disaster management cell confirmed two deaths but the hospital authorities said they were not due to the fire. Later, BMC tweeted that the toll had risen to six. 76 patients -- 73 of them Covid-19 patients-- were shifted out of the hospital as soon as the fire was reported, said BMC officials
'All patients evacuated, no casualty due to fire', clarifies Mumbai hospital
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:29 AM IST
The hospital is situated on the third floor of the Dreams mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area. The authorities are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.
Maharashtra govt starts process to form judicial panel
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:13 AM IST
In an eight-page letter, former Mumbai top cop on March 20 accused home minister Anil Deshmukh of running a bribery ring
March JEE Mains results out; 2 from Maharashtra score 100 percentile
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Three candidates each from Telangana and Rajasthan scored 100 percentile. Two candidates each from Delhi and Maharashtra, and one each from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar also scored 100 percentile.
City’s max temperature stays above 38°C for 4th day
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Officials warned that warm conditions will persist across most of the city till at least Saturday. The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ or heat wave warning for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts
IIT-B researchers make robot for military ops
By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:08 AM IST
A team of two professors and five research scholars — led by Leena Vachhani, associate professor from the department of Systems and Control Engineering at IIT-B — has developed a palm-sized bot that can roll in any direction with a speed of 20 centimetres per second.
Maharashtra sees 35,952 cases; first state to administer over 5 million doses
By Tanushree Venkatraman and Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded more than 30,000 Covid-19 cases for a second day in a row, after it recorded 35,952 new infections, its highest one-day spike