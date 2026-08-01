Students stage ‘plate morcha’ over delays in mid-meal scheme

MUMBAI: Students and parents in Thane and Palghar districts staged a ‘plate morcha’ on Friday to protest delays in the supply of foodgrains and funds under the PM-Poshan, earlier known as the ‘mid-day meal’ scheme. Holding empty plates, they demanded that the state government immediately release foodgrains and funds to cover the cost of essentials and the cooking being done informally so that students don’t go hungry.

On June 29, HT reported that government and aided schools across Maharashtra are facing a serious shortage of foodgrains under the PM-Poshan scheme. As a result, teachers have been arranging grains, pulses and other essential items on credit from grocers.

The Shramjivi Sanghatana, which works for tribal rights in Palghar district, has written to the chief minister, saying schools have received neither foodgrains nor funds since the beginning of the new academic year.

“There are 501 schools in Shahapur. Only 161 schools received foodgrains in June. Some schools received their last stock in April,” said Prakash Khodaka, an activist from Shahapur. “Thousands of crores are being spent on development, but students have to come out onto the streets for their food rights,” he said.

In the letter to the chief minister, parents demanded that the government take action against officials, suppliers and contractors responsible for the delays plaguing the scheme. It has urged the government to make temporary arrangements so that students continue to receive meals until regular supplies resume.

The group has also demanded that the government release a report after restoring regular meal services and create a strong monitoring system at the district level to prevent such delays from recurring. Local education officials claim they have informed the state government about the shortages.