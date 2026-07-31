Donna Mills today: Why Knots Landing actor is joining OnlyFans at 85? Internet reacts in frenzy; ‘age is only a number’

Donna Mills is embracing a new chapter in her career at the age of 85. The former Knots Landing star has announced that she is launching an OnlyFans account, demonstrating that age is no barrier to exploring new opportunities. Veteran actors Donna Mills has announced that she is launching an OnlyFans account. (REUTERS)

No fear of being the oldest creator According to a Page Six report, Mills said she is unfazed by the possibility of becoming the platform's oldest creator.

“Honey, I’ve been in this business over 50 years…I’ve seen every trend come and go. When something new comes along that lets me talk directly to the people who’ve stuck with me since ‘Knots Landing,’ why wouldn’t I jump in? My fans are going to see the real me: the good hair days, the bad hair days, and everything in between,” Mills told Page Six.

Inside Mills' OnlyFans plans Best known for portraying Abby Cunningham on Knots Landing, the veteran actress explained that her OnlyFans page will focus on giving fans a closer look at her everyday life through behind-the-scenes content and more personal interactions.

Mills also made it clear that, despite OnlyFans' reputation for adult content, she has no intention of sharing explicit or sexual material.

Why did Mills join OnlyFans at 85? Instead, she sees the platform as another way to connect with the audience that has supported her for decades.

"It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am," she said.

Mills also addressed the curiosity surrounding why she chose to launch the platform at this point in her career.

Also read: Donna Mills OnlyFans debut: How rich is the ‘Knots Landing’ star at 85? What we know

“People keep asking me why now. Why not now? Life’s too short to sit on the sidelines. My fans have given me everything, and this is my way of letting them in a little closer,” she explained.

Internet buzzes over Donna Mills’ announcement As word of Mills' OnlyFans debut spread online, social media users were quick to share their surprise and amusing reactions to the announcement.

One user wrote on X, “AGE IS ONLY A NUMBER! Donna Mills, star of the 80's Primetime soap Knots Landing, announced today that she is starting an Only Fans page… Donna Mills in now 85-years-old.”