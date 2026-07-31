Donna Mills OnlyFans debut: How rich is the ‘Knots Landing’ star at 85? What we know
Donna Mills’ net worth is estimated at $10 million. With 113 acting credits, royalties, a 1990s cosmetics line and a Brentwood home add to her wealth.
Donna Mills, the 85-year-old star of several hit soap operas in the late seventies and through the eighties and early nineties, announced she has joined OnlyFans - the adult content creation platform.
Mills, who most famously played the role of Abby Cunningham in the TV show "Knots Landing" (1979-1993), announced her decision to join the platform in a statement on social media. At the age of 85, Mills is set to become one of the oldest names from Hollywood to enter OnlyFans.
Mills said she is "excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection.”
“Sharing moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way,” her statement read, describing her plans on the platform. “It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am.”
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The top stars on OnlyFans make millions of dollars annually today. Some creators, such as Sophie Rain, has been making headlines for her jaw-dropping $80 million net worth the age of 21, thanks mostly to OnlyFans.
As a result, questions are arising as to what Donna Mills' net worth is and how much she could potentially add to that having joined the platform at the age of 85. Let's take a look.
Donna Mills Net Worth: What We Know
Despite her decades-long career, which spanned over six decades across screen and stage, details around her earnings are sketchy. A profile on the website Celebrity Net Worth estimates her wealth to be around $10 million. Mills has 113 acting credits according to IMDB, which naturally translates into significant royalties and residual payments from reruns. However, she has never publicly disclosed her earnings.
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In the 1990s, at the peak of her popularity, Donna Mills launched a cosmetic line via “Eyes Have It,” her hugely popular makeup instruction video series. She also reportedly owns a home in Brentwood, in Los Angeles.
Apart from Knots Landing, Donna Mills has also starred in 32 episodes of "General Hospital" and "Play Misty for Me" (1971). As recently as 2023, she had appearances in the film “Origin,” which was preceded by "Nope" (2022).
Mills has never married but had long-term relationships with advertising agent Tom Holland and actor and producer Larry Gilman. She adopted daughter, Chloe, in 1994.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More
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