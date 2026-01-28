OnlyFans model Sophie Rain claims she made $101 million on the platform: 'I'm not lying'

The screen recording captures Rain refreshing her statistics page several times and switching between recent earnings and all-time revenue. At one point, she mentioned that the page was slow to load due to limited Wi-Fi connectivity on her private jet. The all-time earnings figure visible on screen read $101,209,778.70 in gross revenue.

In a video posted on X, Sophie Rain said it would be the last time she addressed the issue. “I’m not lying about my income, and I’m going to show you guys right here, right now,” she said, as the clip showed her scrolling through the earnings section of her OnlyFans account.

Sophie Rain, an American OnlyFans model and influencer, said she has made over $101 million on the subscription-based platform, sharing what she described as proof after social media users questioned her earlier claims about her earnings.

Addressing comments about how the figures were displayed, Rain explained that earlier screenshots appeared different because she had added the OnlyFans website to her phone’s home screen. “I’m not lying about my income and I would never. I have no reason to lie,” she said.

Rain also claimed that the average creator earns around $150 a month on OnlyFans and urged those considering joining the industry to weigh the risks carefully. “Please do not take this information and think you will be a millionaire overnight,” she said, calling the possibility of extreme wealth “slight” for most users.

“I am so grateful to be in the position I am in and I thank each and every one of you guys for supporting me throughout,” Rain added.

Who is Sophie Rain? Sophie Rain started her OnlyFans account after she was fired from her job as a waitress. In 2024, she shared her income graph, which showed that she made around $43 million.

As per reports, she is based in Miami and is a Florida native. She grew up on food stamps and now supports her family with the money she earns through her content.